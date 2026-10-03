Hindu Temple in Ohio vandalized amid rising concerns over hate crimes; FBI alerted ahead of Navratri festival

A Hindu temple located in Ohio was attacked on Friday, resulting in substantial structural damage and the destruction of multiple window panes.

A Hindu temple in Ohio suffered extensive damage from an attack involving bricks. (X/@CoHNAOfficial)

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According to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), the Shri Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Temple situated in Richmond Heights was subjected to an attack at approximately 1:30 pm. The perpetrators allegedly hurled bricks at the temple structure, causing considerable damage to its windows.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America said that priests and several worshippers were present within the temple during the incident.

The Hindu American Foundation noted that surveillance camera recordings documenting the incident are accessible and are currently undergoing examination by law enforcement officials.

The organization further stated that it has notified both the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and relevant civil rights authorities regarding this attack.

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{{^usCountry}} “This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community,” HAF wrote on X, urging the law enforcement authorities to prioritize the identification and arrest of those accountable for this incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community,” HAF wrote on X, urging the law enforcement authorities to prioritize the identification and arrest of those accountable for this incident. {{/usCountry}}

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CoHNA seeks action against ‘fresh incident of Hinduphobia’

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) appealed to Richmond Heights officials and police to respond to the incident. “We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator,” the organization stated on X.

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This incident takes place when Ohio's Indian American community is preparing to commemorate Hindu Heritage Month and participate in Navratri festivities, a significant Hindu celebration dedicated to honoring the divine feminine, which will take place later in the month.

Rising attacks on Hindu temples in US

The documented vandalism represents an addition to a broader pattern of incidents affecting Hindu religious institutions throughout the United States over the past several years.

The Hindu American Foundation has previously documented acts of vandalism at various Hindu temples and sacred sites, including the desecration of a Gandhi statue at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York, during 2022, and defacement through graffiti at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California, in 2023.

The organization has additionally reported instances of attacks and vandalism targeting BAPS temples located in New York and California throughout 2024, encompassing the discovery of offensive messages at the BAPS Hindu Mandir situated in Chino Hills, California.

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Authorities have not yet disclosed any motive regarding the Richmond Heights incident. The determination of whether the vandalism will be classified as a hate crime will be based upon the conclusions reached by law enforcement investigations.