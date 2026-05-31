How a fake brain cancer scam funded luxury Australia trips; FBI on hunt for suspect

A Pennsylvania woman accused of faking a terminal brain cancer diagnosis to collect donations from friends, family members and supporters allegedly used the money to fund luxury trips to Australia, according to federal authorities cited in a New York Post report.

Authorities allege that in April 2016, O’Rourke traveled to Australia telling supporters she was receiving experimental treatment unavailable in the United States.(REUTERS)

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Vanessa O’Rourke, now 37, has been on the run for years and is currently wanted by the FBI after being indicted on wire fraud charges in 2018.

Officials say she remains a fugitive while the investigation continues.

Alleged cancer claims used to solicit donations

According to allegations outlined by federal prosecutors, O’Rourke convinced people close to her that she was suffering from glioblastoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer.

She allegedly told supporters that traditional treatment options had failed and that she needed experimental medical care in Australia to survive.

Between October 2015 and July 2016, investigators say she used those claims to solicit money for treatment costs, travel expenses, and daily living needs. Friends and relatives reportedly contributed funds and helped organize fundraising efforts based on what they believed was a life-threatening illness.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Nicholas Scelfo? Brooklyn man arrested for threatening to kill ICE agent and his family; Kash Patel speaks out Australia trips allegedly used for leisure, not treatment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Who is Nicholas Scelfo? Brooklyn man arrested for threatening to kill ICE agent and his family; Kash Patel speaks out Australia trips allegedly used for leisure, not treatment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities allege that in April 2016, O’Rourke traveled to Australia telling supporters she was receiving experimental treatment unavailable in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities allege that in April 2016, O’Rourke traveled to Australia telling supporters she was receiving experimental treatment unavailable in the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, federal investigators say no medical treatment took place during the trip. Instead, she allegedly spent time sightseeing and engaging in recreational activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, federal investigators say no medical treatment took place during the trip. Instead, she allegedly spent time sightseeing and engaging in recreational activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prosecutors further allege that after returning to the US, she continued the scheme by encouraging additional fundraising efforts, including online donation pages and community events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prosecutors further allege that after returning to the US, she continued the scheme by encouraging additional fundraising efforts, including online donation pages and community events. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the New York Post report, the funds were later used to finance another trip to Australia in 2016, again allegedly without any medical treatment being received.

Also Read: 10 Indians arrested in US for staged armed robberies to claim immigration benefits

FBI indictment and ongoing manhunt

O’Rourke was indicted by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in May 2018 on 15 counts of wire fraud, according to officials cited in the report.

A federal arrest warrant was issued, but she has not been located since. The FBI says she remains wanted and is now being actively sought.

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Authorities say the case is part of a broader trend of so-called “fake cancer” scams, where individuals allegedly exploit sympathy and trust to raise money through donations and crowdfunding.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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