Bitcoin was trading around the low-$81,000 range on September 20, after recovering strongly from levels below $76,000 last week. The immediate question for traders is whether BTC can break through the $82,000-$83,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin had repeatedly struggled to move above this area, making it an important level for the current rally. The latest rebound has brought Bitcoin back near the resistance zone.

$83,000 is now the key level to watch

How high can Bitcoin go? BTC eyes $83,000 as ETF inflows fuel its latest rally (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

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Bitcoin has already recovered the important $80,000 psychological level. The next major test is between $82,000 and $83,000. If Bitcoin can break and stay above this range, the next possible target area could be around $85,000-$86,000.

However, sellers could become more active again around those higher levels. Coinpaper previously reported that Bitcoin had struggled to clear $82,000, making the current move a continuation of that earlier battle.

US Bitcoin ETFs are bringing fresh buying demand

One of the biggest supports for Bitcoin's latest recovery has been renewed demand from US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs recorded $433 million in net inflows on September 18, according to Farside Investors. Fidelity's FBTC led the inflows with $310.7 million.

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{{^usCountry}} BlackRock's IBIT recorded another $108.4 million. The $433 million inflow came after $159.5 million entered the ETFs on September 17. This marked a major change from the heavy selling seen earlier in the week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BlackRock's IBIT recorded another $108.4 million. The $433 million inflow came after $159.5 million entered the ETFs on September 17. This marked a major change from the heavy selling seen earlier in the week. {{/usCountry}}

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ETF flows had suffered heavy losses earlier

US spot Bitcoin ETFs had a difficult start to the week. The funds saw about $450.4 million in net outflows on September 15. Another $295.9 million left the funds on September 16. That means roughly $746 million flowed out in just two days. The return of inflows over the following sessions helped improve sentiment around Bitcoin. Coinpaper previously reported on the roughly $746 million in Bitcoin ETF outflows over 48 hours.

Bitcoin's rally came despite a Fed rate hike

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Bitcoin's recovery is notable because the Federal Reserve raised interest rates earlier in the week. Higher interest rates can put pressure on riskier assets such as cryptocurrencies because investors may prefer safer, interest-generating assets.

Investors were also expecting at least one more rate increase this year. Despite this pressure, Bitcoin managed to recover above $80,000. Fundstrat's head of digital assets, Sean Farrell, said on Friday that crypto had absorbed a fairly aggressive shift toward tighter monetary policy without suffering major damage.

The failed CLARITY Act did not stop the recovery

Another factor in the crypto market was the failure of the CLARITY Act to move forward in the Senate. The legislation was designed to create a federal regulatory framework for the wider digital asset industry. Its failure had added pressure to the crypto market earlier. But Bitcoin later recovered despite the setback.

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On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission introduced a conditional exemption allowing certain tokenized stocks to trade on blockchains for the next five years. The move came after the CLARITY Act failed to advance in the Senate. The development added activity to the broader digital asset market. Investors also moved into tokenized versions of major assets, including Nvidia, Tesla and the S&P 500.

The Friday rally was not only about ETF buying. Derivatives traders were also showing strong bullish positioning. Lacie Zhang, a research analyst at Bitget Wallet, said US spot ETF inflows and short covering helped Bitcoin move through the psychologically important $80,000 level. Short covering happens when traders who had bet on prices falling close those positions, which can add buying pressure and push prices higher.

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The latest rally may have been partly technical

Yahoo Finance reported that Bitcoin's Friday surge appeared to be largely technical, with derivatives traders strongly bullish. This means the move was supported by trading activity and market positioning, rather than being driven by one major new fundamental development. The combination of ETF inflows, short covering and Bitcoin holding above $80,000 helped strengthen the short-term momentum.

Other major cryptocurrencies have also gained

Bitcoin has led the latest move, but several other cryptocurrencies have performed strongly over a longer period. According to Yahoo Finance's AlphaSpace data, over the past month:

Ethereum (ETH) gained about 35%

BNB gained about 25%

Solana (SOL) gained about 41%

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This shows that buying interest has spread beyond Bitcoin into other major digital assets.

Crypto market value has climbed to $2.66 trillion

Investors also moved into alternative tokens and tokenized versions of traditional assets. These included tokenized versions of Nvidia, Tesla and the S&P 500. The wider crypto market capitalization rose to about $2.66 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. This suggests the latest recovery is not limited to Bitcoin alone.

Some market strategists have pointed to signs that the recent crypto market downturn may have reached a cyclical bottom. Compass Point analyst Ed Engel recently changed his view on Coinbase from Sell to Neutral. Engel cited the view that Bitcoin is recovering from a cyclical bottom. This is an analyst's assessment, rather than a guarantee that the broader crypto downturn is over.

Bitcoin still has to prove it can break $83,000

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The strongest near-term test remains the $82,000-$83,000 zone. Bitcoin has already failed to break this area in previous attempts. A sustained move above $83,000 would put the $85,000-$86,000 area into focus. But if Bitcoin again gets rejected around $82,000-$83,000, sellers could regain control. This makes the next move around $83,000 important for determining whether the latest rebound can continue.

Bitcoin has recovered sharply from below $76,000 and is now back above $80,000. The token gained roughly 25% in August. However, Bitcoin remains down about 8% year to date, showing that the recent rally has not completely erased its losses for 2026. For now, ETF demand and the ability to hold above $80,000 are key factors traders are watching as BTC approaches $83,000.