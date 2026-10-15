How old would Charlie Kirk be today? Trump wishes late conservative activist on his birthday, tells Arizona to vote in his honor

On Wednesday, October 14, the late Charlie Kirk’s birthday, President Donald Trump told rally attendees in Arizona to vote Republican in honor of the late conservative activist. Trump made the comments while stumping for Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and other downballot Republicans alongside the Arizona-Nevada border. This was the second stop of his three-legged 2026 campaign tour across western states.

Donald Trump wishes late Charlie Kirk on his birthday (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo )

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Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem.

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Turning Point USA, the grassroots organization founded by Kirk in 2012, is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

How old would Charlie Kirk be today?

Charlie was born on October 14, 1993. He would have been 33 years old today, October 15, 2026. He died at the age of 31 on September 10, 2025, about a month before his 32nd birthday.

Trump mentioned the same at the Arizona rally.

Also Read | Tyler Robinson seen grinning in court ‘just feet away from Erika Kirk’ as hearing begins | Video

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{{^usCountry}} “I also want to say a happy birthday to a great, great person, a great man, and a great friend of mine — a friend that helped me with our elections all the time,” the president said near the end of his speech. “Thirty-three years old, he would be today, Charlie Kirk, the great Charlie Kirk.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I also want to say a happy birthday to a great, great person, a great man, and a great friend of mine — a friend that helped me with our elections all the time,” the president said near the end of his speech. “Thirty-three years old, he would be today, Charlie Kirk, the great Charlie Kirk.” {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also addressed Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, saying, “We love you, Erika and the family.”

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Kirk shared a very close relationship with Trump since the 2016 election. He was originally a Ted Cruz supporter, but later went on to become one of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

Kirk, a Trump ally, was hailed by the commander-in-chief as a “warrior of light” in 2018, the Chicago Tribune reported. He was one of very few people who golfed with Trump at Mar-a-Lago two days before the 2025 inauguration, according to The New York Times.

Also Read | US drag performers mock Charlie Kirk's assassination, spark backlash: ‘They turned a murder into a stage show’

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A frequent visitor to the White House, Kirk was credited by Trump with galvanizing and mobilizing the youth vote that helped Trump win the 2024 presidential election. Kirk was also a trusted friend and adviser to Trump and his family.

Trump honored Kirk in a Truth Social post after his murder.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.