How to turn your dog into human using ChatGpt? Use this simple AI prompt

Just when the internet was catching its breath from a tsunami of Ghibli-style AI art, a brand-new trend took over — and this time, it’s all about pets. The latest obsession? Turning your beloved pets into people using ChatGPT’s native image generation tools. The results are charming, hilarious, and occasionally a little unhinged — and social media users can’t get enough. Social media users are increasingly utilizing ChatGPT to transform their pets into human versions. (File Image/Tuhin Das Mahapatra/ChatGpt)

Whether you’ve got a moody cat or a sleepy Labrador, people are now uploading photos of their furry companions and asking ChatGPT to imagine them as humans.

“Want to see what your pets would look like if they were a person? Making images in Chat is free and available to everyone. Just upload a photo and ask: Show me what my pet would look like as a human,” ChatGPT teased the trend in their Instagram post.

How to convert your pet's photo into a human one

It’s that simple. Once a photo is uploaded in the chat bar, users can type a prompt like, “Can you create an image of this dog as a human?” From there, ChatGPT may ask a few follow-up questions to get the vibe just right — like the pet’s gender, their age in human years, or even their personality. You can also customize the look with prompts such as office attire, a casual day in the park, or even something quirky like a superhero outfit.

Once all the details are locked in, the AI takes a few moments to do its magic. When the image is ready, users can download it and share it with friends or post it on socials.

You’ll find some of the best examples on TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram by searching terms like “AI dog to human” or checking out the hashtag #chatgpt.

Like, one TikTok account, @lazy.pitch, racked up millions of views after transforming a fluffy Pomeranian into a grumpy-looking older woman with a mop of orange hair. While @trunkbbi used the trend to turn their office dogs into imaginary human coworkers. The results? White-furred dogs became wise, senior employees, and a British Bulldog was reimagined as a leather-clad woman rocking a vintage band tee.