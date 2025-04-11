Menu Explore
Forget Ghibli, ChatGPT trend turns pets into people. 5 prompts to use for interesting pics

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 11, 2025 12:08 PM IST

Pet owners have flooded X with images showing their pets and how ChatGPT imaged them as humans. The interesting trend is going viral after Ghibli art.

The Ghibli-style art trend on ChatGPT flooded social media, enchanting users with dreamy and surreal views. However, like all viral obsessions, this trend is now taking a backseat, making way for a new one that people—especially pet parents—are obsessed with. This trend sees people using the native ChatGPT image generator to turn their pets into people. In this new trend, social media users are giving their furry friends human identities.

A pug reimagined as a human using ChatGPT. (Unsplash/charlesdeluvio, ChatGPT)
A pug reimagined as a human using ChatGPT. (Unsplash/charlesdeluvio, ChatGPT)

“‘Want to see what your pets would look like if they were a person? Making images in Chat is free and available to everyone. Just upload a photo and ask: Show me what my pet would look like as a human,” ChatGPT wrote on Instagram.

“Pro Tip: Feel free to add attributes you’d like to see or personality traits about your pet to get a really good one!” the post continued. The post also has a series of screenshots of X shares where people used this trend to turn their pets into humans using AI.

More prompts to try:

If you want to get creative and generate interesting visuals, here are five prompts you can use.

#Prompt 1

Can you describe what my dog would look like as a human based on this photo and generate an image?”

#Prompt 2

“If my pet were human, what would they wear? Generate an image.”

#Prompt 3

“Based on this picture, describe my pet as a human character in a movie and generate an image.”

#Prompt 4

“Describe my pet as a human influencer and generate an image?”

#Prompt 5

“Describe my pet as a person in today’s world and generate an image.”

How did social media react?

While most were in awe, some were sceptical that some of the AI-generated images looked close enough to look like real people. The trend has received mixed reactions.

An individual posted, “I love the concept. I'll try the opposite, ask ChatGPT to imagine an animal from a human picture.” Another added, “I’ll translate this for you: Upload your image and give Open AI fresh training data so they don’t suffer model collapse and become even less profitable.”

A third expressed, “No one wants this.” A fourth wrote, “This sounds so fun! I can't wait to see my pup as a person!”

Would you try this trend to see what your pet looks like as a human?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Forget Ghibli, ChatGPT trend turns pets into people. 5 prompts to use for interesting pics
