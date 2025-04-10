Turn your photos for Instagram into Barbie box doll style using ChatGPT with 5 steps

After Ghibli studio-style images, generative AI is reshaping the way people interact with digital art, and the latest trend taking over social media involves turning photos into stylised action figure portraits. By using tools like ChatGPT and AI-powered image generators, users are creating cartoon-like versions of themselves encased in digital toy packaging, reminiscent of classic action figures. The AI Barbie-box style image has taken over the internet. (Created using ChatGPT)

This trend builds on the lasting appeal of the "Barbiecore" aesthetic, with a new twist that leans into the nostalgia of 1990s and 2000s toy commercials. The images often feature bold colours, dramatic lighting, and customised accessories, complete with logos, taglines, and fictional character stats. The result? A visually striking, shareable piece of digital art that brings a toylike fantasy to life.

How to create an AI action figure image

For those looking to jump on the trend, creating an AI-generated action figure portrait involves a few key steps:

1. Write a ChatGPT prompt

Users can start by crafting a detailed prompt in ChatGPT’s image generation feature. A sample prompt might be:

"Generate an image of a person styled as a futuristic action figure in a plastic toy box, with bold colours, accessories, and dramatic lighting. Include the phrases 'Collectible Edition' and 'Hero Mode Activated' on the packaging."

Personalisation is key, allowing users to choose themes like space explorer, fantasy warrior, or cyberpunk ninja.

2. Upload a reference photo

To enhance accuracy, users can upload a high-resolution selfie or reference image. They can specify elements to retain, such as hairstyle, outfit, or pose, ensuring the AI-generated figure resembles them.

3. Refine the design

If the first result isn’t perfect, users can tweak their prompts, adjusting background colours, adding accessories, or refining the box design.

4. Add text and effects

For a more realistic toy-box effect, users can request AI to generate images with embedded text, such as toy labels, logos, or character power stats. A simple command like "Include the text 'Galactic Defender' and a power rating chart on the side of the box" can elevate the final image.

5. Download and share

Once satisfied with the final design, users can download the image and post it across social media platforms, often using hashtags like #BarbieBoxChallenge to join the viral trend.

While no single creator is credited with starting the trend, it gained momentum in early 2025, fuelled by TikTok users sharing their AI-generated boxed avatars. The aesthetic has resonated with those who grew up with action figures, bringing a sense of nostalgia while showcasing AI’s creative potential.