Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli’: Memes take over X amid global meltdown

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 08, 2025 09:51 AM IST

Global stock markets have experienced a sharp downturn, and some people are navigating the chaos with Ghibli-style memes.

Global stock markets took a steep hit on Monday, triggering concerns about a global trade war and growing recession fears. Major indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225 saw significant decreases. After volatility gripped global markets, people took to social media to share their concerns and worries. Some, however, handled the chaos with memes—not just any but Ghibli-style ones.

Stock market crash depicted using Ghibli-style meme. (Screengrab)
Stock market crash depicted using Ghibli-style meme. (Screengrab)

“The market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli,” an individual wrote that shows the declining graph in a dreamy, surreal way. The same visual was posted by several other X users with various captions.

Also Read: ‘Prashant’ or croissant: Creator’s hilarious mispronunciation becomes internet sensation

In the image, the serious, jagged financial data juxtaposed with Ghibli's soft, nostalgic art style creates a surreal contrast. Instead of a harsh economic event, the visual seems like an enchanting scene from Hayao Miyazaki's animated worlds.

If you're unaware, Hayao Miyazaki is one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli, which is known for producing detailed and whimsical scenes for iconic animated films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke. This style recently made headlines after users discovered that they could recreate images in this style using ChatGPT’s new native image generator. OpenAI, however, has also faced severe backlash from many for this new image generation feature.

Take a look at a Ghibli-style meme involving the stock market:

Here are some more memes to enjoy:

According to PTI, a sharp decline in benchmark indices eroded Indian investors' wealth by about 14 lakh crore.

Also Read: Employee chuckles at memes during business meeting, gets kicked out: ‘Unprofessional,’ says internet

“The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent to settle at 73,137.90. Intra-day, the benchmark slumped 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01,” the outlet reported.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli’: Memes take over X amid global meltdown
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On