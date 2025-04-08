‘Market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli’: Memes take over X amid global meltdown

Global stock markets took a steep hit on Monday, triggering concerns about a global trade war and growing recession fears. Major indices like the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225 saw significant decreases. After volatility gripped global markets, people took to social media to share their concerns and worries. Some, however, handled the chaos with memes—not just any but Ghibli-style ones. Stock market crash depicted using Ghibli-style meme. (Screengrab)

“The market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli,” an individual wrote that shows the declining graph in a dreamy, surreal way. The same visual was posted by several other X users with various captions.

In the image, the serious, jagged financial data juxtaposed with Ghibli's soft, nostalgic art style creates a surreal contrast. Instead of a harsh economic event, the visual seems like an enchanting scene from Hayao Miyazaki's animated worlds.

If you're unaware, Hayao Miyazaki is one of the co-founders of Studio Ghibli, which is known for producing detailed and whimsical scenes for iconic animated films like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Princess Mononoke. This style recently made headlines after users discovered that they could recreate images in this style using ChatGPT’s new native image generator. OpenAI, however, has also faced severe backlash from many for this new image generation feature.

According to PTI, a sharp decline in benchmark indices eroded Indian investors' wealth by about ₹14 lakh crore.

“The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 2,226.79 points or 2.95 per cent to settle at 73,137.90. Intra-day, the benchmark slumped 3,939.68 points or 5.22 per cent to 71,425.01,” the outlet reported.