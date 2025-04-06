Menu Explore
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
What is Ghibli, and how did ChatGPT's new feature become a global phenomenon

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2025 01:06 PM IST

Ghibli-style images have surged in popularity online, with the enchanting animation style from Studio Ghibli inspiring a global creative movement.

In recent weeks, the internet has been flooded with Ghibli-style images, with various users joining in on the trend. From legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who shared Ghibli-style image of an iconic photo after Team India won the 2011 World Cup, to even the official government page, which posted Ghibli-style images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the style is quickly gaining popularity.

Studio ghibli style images: What started as a personal post quickly blossomed into a global phenomenon(X/@GrantSlatton)
Studio ghibli style images: What started as a personal post quickly blossomed into a global phenomenon(X/@GrantSlatton)

What is Ghibli style?

Ghibli is a renowned animation style originating from the iconic Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli. Founded by animators and directors Hayao Miyazaki and Takahata Isao, along with producer Suzuki Toshio, the studio is celebrated for its enchanting films, including Spirited Away, Ponyo, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle.

The studio's signature hand-drawn characters, soft color palettes, and magical ambiance set the style apart. It's important to note that what draws viewers to Ghibli films is not only their visual appeal but also the deep emotions they evoke.

Concerns about AI and creativity

Amid the trend's rise, concerns have been raised about the ethical use of AI in creative works. A resurfaced video shows Miyazaki expressing his discomfort with AI technology.

"I would never wish to incorporate this technology into my work at all. I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself," he stated.

Who made it viral?

While opinions on the ethics of AI-generated art vary, one question remains: who helped make this trend go viral?

Grant Slatton, a Seattle-based software engineer, is credited with turning Ghibli-style images into a popular art trend. When OpenAI introduced its upgraded image-generation tool, Slatton posted a Ghibli-style image of his family at the beach on X.

Though image generation itself is not a new concept, Slatton's post sparked widespread interest, and soon, others began sharing their own Ghibli-inspired creations. His tweet gained significant attention, amassing over 45,000 likes and millions of views.

What started as a personal post quickly blossomed into a global phenomenon, with users worldwide joining in.

Today, a simple prompt in ChatGPT can transform photos into Ghibli-style portraits. Despite the emergence of various tools for creating Ghibli images, ChatGPT remains the most popular option - though users are limited to generating just three images per day.

