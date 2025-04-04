How to make Studio Ghibli-style WhatsApp stickers for free: Here's a step-by-step guide

The Studio Ghibli-style image trend, which took the internet by storm, can now be created and shared through WhatsApp stickers on your phone using ChatGPT's AI image-generating tool for free. ChatGPT's image generator can also create Ghibli-style stickers for use on WhatsApp and other messaging platforms(ChatGPT)

ChatGPT's image generator supports several formats including making short video clips. However, now you can customise Ghibli style-stickers with transparent backgrounds for your daily use on WhatsApp.

These stickers can also be used on other messaging platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and iMessage for iPhones.

Here's a step-by-step guide to generate Ghibli-style WhatsApp stickers

First, go to the ChatGPT app on your mobile or visit chat.openai.com through your browser.

You can upload pictures of yourself or others, along with a prompt to convert it into a Studio Ghibli-style image.

Then you can issue a second prompt, “Convert this into sticker style with a transparent background”.

Once the sticker is generated, you can right click and download it to be used on WhatsApp or other social media platforms.

If you don't want to upload your own photos for the Ghibli-style stickers, you can write a prompt asking for a “Ghibli-style sticker set with transparent backgrounds” as well.

If you want to describe a particular sticker you would want in Ghibli-style, you can also issue a verbal prompt that can be converted into an image. For example, “Create a Ghibli-style sticker of a boy climbing a tree.”

While the AI image trend has made Studio Ghibli famous on social media, the studio's animation style was founded in 1985 by animators and directors Miyazaki Hayao and Takahata Isao, along with producer Suzuki Toshio.

The animators are well-known for their hand-drawn animation style in feature films such as Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro, and others.