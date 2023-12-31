How to watch Times Square New Year's Eve ball drop from the comfort of your home

Ready to welcome the new year with a bang? If you can't make it to Times Square, fret not! Here's how you can catch all the action from the comfort of your home. The New Year's Eve ball is shown in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New York. With throngs of revelers set to usher in the new year under the bright lights of Times Square, officials and organizers say they are prepared to welcome the crowds and ensure their safety.(AP)

Get front-row access online:

Tune in to the free live webcast starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It's your golden ticket to backstage stories, behind-the-scenes buzz, and dazzling performances.

Who are the hosts for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and Ball Drop?

Join actor Jonathan Bennett and TV personality Jeremy Hassell as they guide you through the NYE 2024 webcast. Bennett, the Mean Girls star, is back after hosting in 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021, bringing his infectious energy. Hassell, a familiar face at Times Square, is your go-to host for live events and celeb interviews.

Who is performing on Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and Ball Drop?

Groove to the beats of musical legends! Paul Anka is set to serenade you with "My Way" and "Imagine," while Flo Rida will have you dancing to hits like "My House," "Low," and "Wild Ones." Stay tuned for a surprise performance right after the iconic Ball Drop at midnight.

Immerse yourself in a Chinese cultural performance by the Sino-American Friendship Association. Plus, catch the vibrant moves of the New York dance group AGNEW, adding an extra dose of excitement to the celebration.

Who is dropping the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration ball?

Watch the famous Ball Drop with soccer stars Ali Krieger, Kelley O’Hara, and Midge Purce taking centre stage. Get ready for the magic as they push the crystal button, marking the beginning of a brand new year.

How to catch the live broadcast of Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration and Ball Drop?

Don't miss out on the 15th annual webcast. Catch it on the official website or head to YouTube for an uninterrupted live stream. No need to fight the crowds – enjoy the festivities hassle-free!

As the countdown begins, make your New Year’s Eve unforgettable with this virtual front-row seat to the Times Square celebration. Get your snacks ready, put on your favourite PJs, and let the festivities begin!