Eric Adams predicts pro-Palestine protestors might 'do bad things’ at Times Square NYE ball drop but NYPD is ready
NYC prepares for Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop amid concerns of potential disruptions by Pro-Palestine protestors amid Israel-Hamas conflict.
As we bid farewell to 2023, New York City prepares for the iconic New Year's Eve ball drop at Times Square. Mayor Eric Adams expresses concern about potential disruptions by Pro-Palestine protestors, citing previous incidents at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. “We’re sure there’s gonna be some type of attempt this year,” the mayor said.
“Everyone looks for events like this if they want to do bad things, and the police department is on top of it,” he added
As a safety measure, NYPD is deploying thousands of officers in uniform and plain clothes to Times Square. “The variety of tools, whether robots, drones, bomb-sniffing dogs — all of those things are in play,” the ex-deputy commissioner told CBS New York.
“They’re going to be on alert for something different than what we’ve had in the past, but they are mostly concerned [about] the people who go out [to] enjoy their night, and they want to keep the protests and the freedom of speech from interfering with other people’s freedom and enjoying themselves,” he added
Collaborative efforts for security
Times Square Alliance will collaborate with the NYPD, private security firms, and federal authorities to ensure the site's security. Times Square Alliance president Tom Harris warns potential disruptors, stating, “If you're going to come and try to disrupt the event, you're probably not gonna be successful, and if you are, you're going to be arrested. So stay home and protest someplace else.”
Times Square will be roped off starting at noon on New Year's Eve, with police checkpoints and security screenings for anyone entering the area. Concerns arise about the NYPD's ability to handle protests following changes in response tactics due to a recent lawsuit settlement.
The NYPD abandoned the "kettling" tactic as part of a settlement, limiting their ability to respond to mass demonstrations. Mayor Adams expresses hesitation about these changes, emphasising the challenges it pose in maintaining peace during events.
“The Police Department … [has] to be extremely more hesitant in actions that they would have carried out in the past to keep the peace. “I did not agree with the concept of those changes,” he said.
No credible threats reported:
Despite concerns, the NYPD reports no credible threats related to demonstrations during the New Year's Eve ball drop. The department remains vigilant in monitoring the situation.
Previous incidents:
Pro-Palestinian protesters have demonstrated in various locations across New York City, including the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting and the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Over 500 demonstrations have occurred since the war in Israel began.
With tensions and demonstrations linked to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, the NYPD maintains a proactive stance to ensure the safety of New Year's Eve revellers at the iconic Times Square ball drop.