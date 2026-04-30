Incoming Hungarian leader Peter Magyar vowed Wednesday that frozen EU funds would start flowing to Budapest soon, after talks with top officials on his first vist to Brussels since defeating Viktor Orban. Hungary's Magyar pushes to unblock EU billions in Brussels

Conservative Magyar jetted to the heart of the European Union before he takes office next month in a clear sign that he intends to turn the page on the bad blood of Orban's 16-year rule.

He said he agreed with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in a "highly constructive" meeting to return in late May to agree a deal on how to free up the funds.

"In one sentence: EU funds will soon start arriving in Hungary, enabling us to kick-start the Hungarian economy," Magyar posted online.

Magyar is desperate to show that his promise to reset ties can bring quick benefits. He wants to convince Brussels to release around 18 billion euros in funding frozen over rule-of-law and corruption concerns under Orban.

The clock is ticking: the incoming government has until the end of August to start pushing through reforms to try to secure the 10 billion euros left over from Covid recovery funds, or lose them for good.

Von der Leyen hailed her "very good exchange" with Magyar and said they had discussed "the steps necessary to unlock EU funds".

"The European Commission will support your work to address these issues and realign with shared European values," she wrote online.

The upbeat mood was echoed by European Council chief Antonio Costa, who also met with Magyar.

"The EU faces many challenges, but when we are united Europe always delivers," Costa wrote.

- Hungary 'rejoining' EU -

EU officials hope Magyar will be able to move fast on reforms after securing a super-majority in parliament that will make it easier to ram through laws.

The speed with which Magyar has engaged after the blockages and bickering of the Orban era has buoyed expectations in Brussels.

"We've never seen such a level of commitment from a government that isn't even in office yet," EU lawmaker Daniel Freund, a fierce Orban critic, told AFP.

"It's practically as if Hungary is rejoining the European Union."

Officials say another way for Brussels to give Magyar an early win could be to wave through a separate 16 billion euros in preferential defence loans that were held up as the standoff with Orban worsened ahead of the Hungarian polls.

But some caution that it will be concrete actions rather than warm words alone that prove genuine change is happening in Budapest.

"So far, wait and see," one EU diplomat said, on condition of anonymity. "But that might change, considering all the good things he says and does."

- 'New chapter' with Ukraine? -

While Brussels is hammering out the reforms it wants with Magyar, leaders are also pushing for a new approach on Ukraine after Orban stalled a raft of EU support for the country as it fights Russia's invasion.

The incoming Hungarian premier sounded a positive note Tuesday by saying he aimed to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in June to "open a new chapter".

Even before Magyar takes power, Orban's defeat has already helped unblock some of the major points of contention.

The 27-nation bloc last week approved a mammoth loan for Ukraine and a new package of sanctions on Russia that Hungary had been stalling for months.

Hungary's European counterparts now want to see Magyar free up EU funds used to arm Ukraine that have been stalled for years. They expect him to lift Orban's veto preventing Kyiv from moving to the next step in its bid to join the bloc.

Officials insist that Ukraine deserves to move ahead in the painstaking process, although there is little appetite among major EU powers to rush Kyiv towards full membership anytime soon.

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