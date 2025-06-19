Hurricane Erick nears Mexico's Pacific coast as ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 with 140 mph winds

Hurricane Erick, the fifth named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season, is moving dangerously close to the southern coast of Mexico. As of early Thursday morning (ET), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) classified Erick as an 'extremely dangerous' Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 mph and higher gusts. According to CBS, in its latest bulletin at 4 am ET, the NHC warned that Erick’s core is expected to move onshore shortly, bringing “extremely destructive winds” and intense rainfall that could lead to “life-threatening flooding and mudslides.” A red flag flutters in the wind, warning beachgoers of dangerous conditions as Hurricane Erick strengthens off Mexico's Pacific Coast, in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca state, Mexico, June 18, 2025. (REUTERS)

The storm’s hurricane-force winds are currently extending up to 25 miles from its center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach 90 miles out. The Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero are likely to experience the brunt of Erick’s impact, with landfall forecast “in the western portion of Oaxaca or eastern Guerrero.”

Heavy rainfall, storm surge and inland flooding are likely

The NHC has issued a hurricane warning for areas from Acapulco to Puerto Angel, while a hurricane watch remains in effect from west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana.

According to forecasts, Erick could bring rainfall between 8 and 12 inches in Oaxaca and Guerrero, with total rainfall in isolated pockets reaching up to 16 inches. Flash floods and mudslides are considered likely in areas with steep terrain. Chiapas, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco may receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

The storm surge accompanying Erick is expected to be 'dangerous' and 'life-threatening,' the hurricane center said, warning of potential coastal flooding near and west of the landfall zone. The surge is likely to be accompanied by “large and destructive waves.”

Region still reeling from Otis devastation

Erick’s arrival comes less than a year after Hurricane Otis devastated Acapulco in October 2023. Otis struck as a Category 5 storm after rapidly intensifying, leaving dozens dead and widespread destruction in its path.

The NHC reminded the public that hurricanes pose multiple threats, not just from wind. “Water hazards - storm surge and inland flooding - have historically been the leading causes of loss of life during hurricanes,” it said.

