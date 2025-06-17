Bengaluru tenant from Mexico pays 4 lakh rent for villa in the outskirts, says it’s ‘worth it’

A video shared recently by Instagram page WhatsUpTenant Rentomojo has gone viral for featuring a Mexican national living in Bengaluru who pays ₹4 lakh a month in rent for a home located nearly two hours away from the city near Nandi Hills Road. During a house tour, the tenant mentions that the furniture in the living room was brought in from Mexico.(Instagram/WhatsUpTenant Rentomojo )

In the video, the host of WhatsUpTenant, a page that showcases unique rental homes and stories from Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, asks the man about his rent. He casually replies, “ ₹4 lakh, and it’s worth it.” The home, nestled in the greenery around Nandi Hills, includes a swimming pool, a small garden, and offers panoramic views from nearly every room.

Watch the video here:

During a house tour, the tenant mentions that the furniture in the living room was brought in from Mexico. The house features airy interiors, expansive windows, and even a serene water body visible from the bedroo, a detail that left many viewers impressed.

How did social media users react?

While the lifestyle showcased left many aspiring for a similar setup, social media reactions ranged from admiration to disbelief. “A couple of months’ rent will get him land out there no? Where he can build something bigger with a koi pond moat if he wants,” one user quipped.

Another added, “Technically that’s not Bengaluru,” hinting at the long commute from the city.

Others were more appreciative. “It’s Prestige Golfshire near Nandi Hills. I had a chance to see the furnished model apartment a decade ago. Still preserved in my memories,” a user commented. “Every hardworking, intelligent individual deserves this kind of after-work relaxing home,” wrote another.

WhatsUpTenant Rentomojo, according to its Instagram bio, aims to spotlight “unique house stories, society tours, and more” from across major Indian cities and encourages users to share their own rental experiences.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man transforms ₹12,000 1 BHK into lush green haven with 500+ plants and fossils)