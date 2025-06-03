Bengaluru man transforms 12,000 1 BHK into lush green haven with 500+ plants and fossils

What can ₹12,000 get you in Bengaluru’s rental market? For one man living in Kasturi Nagar, it means a penthouse on the fourth floor transformed into an “urban jungle”, with more than 500 plants, an ancient fossil, and a peaceful vibe that feels far removed from the city's chaos. In the video, the tenant gives viewers a tour of his 1BHK rental.(Instagram/@whatsuptenant_rentomojo)

The house was recently featured on the Instagram page @whatsuptenant_rentomojo, which shares unique homes and rental stories from Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

In the video, the tenant gives viewers a tour of his 1BHK rental, where green creepers crawl along balconies, lemongrass and hibiscus bloom, and handmade aquariums and terrariums sit alongside a 60-million-year-old fossil.

“I’ve tried to keep it as natural as possible inside as well,” he says, adding that he painted the door and some walls himself.

Watch the video here:

The result is a calming space full of life and personal touches, from the plants that line every corner to the sunlight streaming in through open windows. The video has since gone viral, with many calling it a refreshing break from Bengaluru’s concrete jungle.

As per their Instagram bio, WhatsUpTenant Rentomojo aims to spotlight unique house stories, society tours, and more from across major Indian cities. They also invite users to DM them to share their own rental experiences.

How did internet users react?

One user remarked, “1BHK house like this? You won’t find it in any other metro city in India.” Others praised the tenant’s personal touch, with one comment reading, “Wow! What a creative guy. Made the best of what he got.”

Another user summed it up perfectly, “This was an apartment. He made it a home.”

