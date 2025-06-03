'I cried on Google Meet': Bengaluru techie quits job after public shaming and gaslighting

The story of a young software engineer from Bengaluru has gone viral on LinkedIn after another user shared details of the toxic work culture that allegedly drove him to quit his job, not due to underperformance, but because of emotional breakdown and persistent humiliation. According to the post, the engineer broke down in a virtual meeting after a simple request for project clarity was met with hostility. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

“I cried on a G-Meet because I asked for clarity on a project. That’s how bad it got,” the techie reportedly said.

Read his full post here:

The account paints a picture of a dysfunctional work environment: no onboarding, no structure, and an expectation to “figure it out”. Any deviation led to public humiliation.

“We’ve stopped hoping for appreciation. Now, we just hope we aren’t shamed in front of everyone,” the employee reportedly shared.

The techie’s manager allegedly called at odd hours, gaslighted concerns, and blamed team members indiscriminately. When the engineer finally resigned, the manager’s parting words were reportedly:

“Good luck finding another job. Let’s see how long you last there.”

The post, which has struck a nerve with many professionals, called the experience not just toxic, but traumatic.

“People don’t leave companies. They leave environments where their dignity is no longer safe.”

The viral story ended with a sobering reminder about leadership. “A bad manager can make a dream job hell. A good one can make even a messy job feel meaningful. So be grateful to great managers, they’re rarer than you think.”

How did Linkedin users react?

The post has struck a deep chord across LinkedIn, with users expressing shock, empathy, and calls for better leadership in corporate India.

One user wrote, “This post hits hard. It’s heartbreaking to see how leadership, or the lack thereof, can deeply impact someone’s confidence and mental health. A strong reminder that as leaders, our greatest responsibility is to uplift, listen, and create an environment where people feel valued and safe.”

Another remarked on how far removed the modern workplace can be from what is promised, “These days, dream jobs are more myth than reality.”

Many were stunned that such toxic work cultures still exist in 2025. “It's too sad. I was of the opinion that such things don’t happen now. I truly feel that we shall land our dream job, but we must continue our search till we find that one. Please share this message with the young man.”

