On CCTV, man hacked to death by group using machetes inside Karnataka bakery

A 35-year-old man was brutally beaten to death on Sunday by a group of men inside a bakery using machetes in Tavaragera town of Karnataka’s Koppal district over a property dispute, news agency ANI reported, citing officials. Man beaten to death by machetes in Karnataka's Koppal district.(Representational image/ PTI)

A case has been filed against 10 people based on the complaint registered by the deceased’s family. According to police, an old enmity over property disputes can be the motive behind the assault, leading to the murder.

The incident happened in the Kushagi taluk area in Karnataka. The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, can be seen saving himself from the attackers in unverified footage captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

According to the purported video, the victim is running around in a bakery to save himself from the attackers, who are chasing him down, while some assailants can be seen attacking him with machetes. One person hit the victim on the head with a wooden log.

Cut wounds were visible on his bare body while he was attempting to escape the assailants.

The victims quickly fled the scene following the incident.

Police have launched a search for the suspect and set up traps to facilitate the arrest. Authorities confirmed that further investigations are currently in progress.

Man beats his wife to death

In a separate case, police arrested a Nepali man on Monday for allegedly beating his wife to death in Kotkhai, Shimla, reported news agency PTI.

The investigation began after officers discovered a body with injury marks on Sunday evening.

During a preliminary inquiry at the scene, suspect Jeet Bahadur admitted to having a physical altercation with Deepa on Saturday. He confessed that, in the heat of the moment, he struck her with a wooden stick, resulting in her death.

According to police reports, Nepali labourer Ramesh Dangi informed his employer, Hari Krishan Dhanta, that Deepa, the wife of fellow labourer Jeet Bahadur, was found unconscious with visible injuries.

Jeet Bahadur was subsequently booked for murder under Section 103(1) of the BNS, police stated.