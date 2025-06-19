Lava Storm Lite 5G now available for purchase at launch price of 7999

Lava has recently launched its two new mobile phones, the Storm Play and the Storm Lite 5G, under the sub- ₹10,000 price segment. Both models come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and offer support for 5G networks. The Storm Play runs on the Dimensity 7050 processor, while the Storm Lite 5G is powered by the Dimensity 6300 platform, and now it is available for purchase. Let's have a look. Lava Storm Lite 5G now available on Amazon India at a launch price of Rs. 7,999.(Lava)

Lava Storm Lite 5G: Price, Sale Offers and more

The Lava Storm Lite 5G is now available for purchase in India. The device is being sold exclusively on Amazon. At launch, the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at ₹7,999. This pricing places it among the more affordable 5G smartphones in the Indian market.

Lava Storm Lite 5G: Specifications and Features

The Storm Lite 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, the device packs a 50MP primary rear camera with the Sony IMX752 sensor and a 2MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The device also has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

Under the hood, the device runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Lava claims that this is the first phone in India to use this chip. The company also shared that the processor scored over 400,000 on the Antutu benchmarking platform, indicating basic multitasking and app usage performance for daily needs. Additionally, the device includes support for all 5G bands used in India, which enables the device to connect to networks across different regions. The handset runs on Android 14 and is set to receive one major Android upgrade, along with two years of security patches.

Moreover, the Lava Storm Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging through a USB Type-C port. Security features include face unlock and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device also holds an IP64 rating, offering protection against dust and limited water exposure.