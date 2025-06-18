Hurricane Erick path tracker: Warnings issued for these areas as storm nears Mexico's Pacific coast

Tropical Storm Erick has transformed into a hurricane. The National Hurricane Center stated that the hurricane was expected to bring “damaging winds and life-threatening flash floods to portions of southern Mexico” on Wednesday night and Thursday. This handout satellite image obtained from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)/GOES shows Tropical Storm Erick over southern Mexico on June 17, 2025. (AFP)

In its latest update, the center said that Erick is expected to reach “major hurricane strength” either Wednesday night or early Thursday as it approaches the coast of southern Mexico.

As of 11 am ET Wednesday, Erick had sustained winds of almost 85 mph, CBS News reported. The storm has higher gusts, and hurricane-force winds extend 15 miles from its center. Erick is the fifth-named storm of the Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

Hurricane Erick path tracker: Acapulco, Puerto Angel, Tecpan de Galeana, Bahias de Huatulco

The hurricane center, on Wednesday morning, said that Hurricane Erick was located about 160 miles south-southeast of Mexico’s Puerto Angelo. A hurricane warning has been issued for areas between Acapulco and Puerto Angel.

A hurricane watch has also been issued from Tecpan de Galeana to west of Acapulco. The hurricane center has issued tropical storm warnings from east of Puerto Angel to Salina Cruz and from west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana.

Erick’s wind speed could reach 111 mph if the storm strengthens as predicted. This could make it a Category 3 hurricane as per the Saffir-Simpson wind speed scale. You can see live updates on Hurricane Erick's path here.

Hurricane Erick: Potential impact

The hurricane could result in rainfall between 8 and 16 inches, with a maximum total of 20 inches, across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero. The rainfall could lead to threatening flooding and mudslides, especially in areas with steep terrain, the hurricane center warned.

Rainfall between 2 to 4 inches, with a maximum total of 6 inches, is expected across Guatemala as well as the Mexican states of Colima, Chiapas, Michoacán, Jalisco and Mexico City.

A dangerous storm surge can result in coastal flooding, accompanied by large and destructive waves. This is expected to occur near and east of where the center of Erick crosses the coast in areas of onshore winds. Swells generated by Erick will affect coastal areas in southern Mexico through Thursday and may cause “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

FAQs:

1. Will Hurricane Erick lead to more storms?

Yes, Erick is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible mudslides to southern coastal Mexico.

2. How much wind speed can Hurricane Erick reach?

The wind speed could be 111 mph if the storm strengthens as predicted.

3. Have hurricane warnings been issued for any areas?

Yes, a warning has been issued from Acapulco to Puerto Angel.