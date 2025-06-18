Search Search
PM Modi meets presidents of Mexico, South Korea on sidelines of G7 Summit

PTI |
Jun 18, 2025 12:21 AM IST

Modi said he would discuss key global issues and highlight Global South priorities during his meetings with world leaders at the G7 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday (local time).(X/@MEAIndia)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, on Tuesday (local time).(X/@MEAIndia)

Prime Minister Modi, who is here to attend the G7 Summit, held a pull-aside with Lee Jae-myung, officials said.

He also met with the Mexican president on the sidelines of the summit and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues, including priorities of the Global South.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

“Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

“Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen India-Mexico cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South,” he added.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

This is Modi's first visit to Canada in a decade.

News / India News / PM Modi meets presidents of Mexico, South Korea on sidelines of G7 Summit
