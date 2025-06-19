Powai Lake overflows after heavy rainfall; non-potable reservoir reaches full capacity

MUMBAI: In a notable development following two days of continuous rainfall, Powai Lake — one of Mumbai’s prominent artificial reservoirs — overflowed early Wednesday morning around 6 am. Mumbai, India - June 18, 2025: Mumbai's Powai Lake, an artificial reservoir managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing on Wednesday morning following continuous heavy rainfall in its catchment area over the last two days in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The lake, which has a storage capacity of 5,455 million litres, primarily caters to industrial use and non-potable water supply to areas like Aarey Milk Colony. While it plays a vital role in the city’s water management system, Powai Lake’s water is not treated for drinking.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) hydraulic department said the overflow was triggered by substantial rainfall in the lake’s 6.61 sq km catchment area. With no further capacity to contain the inflow, excess water spilled over into the Mithi River — the lake’s traditional outlet.

Constructed in 1890, Powai Lake spans a surface area of 2.23 sq km when full and lies approximately 27 km from the BMC headquarters. This is not the first time the lake has reached full capacity; a similar overflow event occurred on July 8 last year.