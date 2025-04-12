Hurricane-hit states get IRS tax filing deadline extension: Are you eligible?

Citizens in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and some parts of Tennessee and Virginia now have more time to file their federal income taxes as the Internal Revenue System (IRS) has extended the deadline from April 15 to May 1, 2025. IRS is giving tax filing extensions to certain states(Unsplash )

This change comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) disaster declaration related to Hurricane Helene which hit the southeast coast on September 2024, which resulted in federal disaster declarations for the regions.

The deadline extension brings a multitude of tax obligations – individual and business income tax returns, previously extended 2023 returns, quarterly estimated tax payments, and additional payroll and excise tax returns.

If you live in one of these seven states or the specific areas, you now have until May 1 to get your federal tax filings in order:

- Alabama

- Florida

- Georgia

- North Carolina

- South Carolina

- Tennessee: Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

- Virginia: Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

The Alaskan city and borough of Juneau and Chaves County, New Mexico are also covered by FEMA’s declaration. Extensions were given to these areas due to extreme flooding.

The IRS also warned taxpayers of possible scams involving false Recovery Rebate Credit claims, reminding everyone that the deadline for claiming this credit for 2021 is still April 15, 2025.