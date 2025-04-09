IRS $1,400 deadline approaching: Here's all you need to know about the stimulus check

As the deadline rapidly approaches, millions of eligible Americans are facing a crucial opportunity to claim the $1,400 stimulus payment they may have missed in 2021. With just one week left, those who haven't yet filed their 2021 tax returns must act quickly to receive the Recovery Rebate Credit before the cutoff date on April 15, 2025, as reported by Newsweek. Millions of eligible Americans are facing a critical chance to receive the $1,400 stimulus payout they would have missed in 2021 as the deadline draws near.(Unsplash/representative )

Who is eligible?

The IRS issued third-round Economic Impact Payments (EIPs) in 2021, but some Americans never received them. For those who missed out, the IRS created the Recovery Rebate Credit, allowing individuals to claim the $1,400 stimulus if they meet specific eligibility requirements, as reported by The CNBC.

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

*Single filers with an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $75,000 or less are eligible for the full $1,400 payment.

*Married couples filing jointly with an AGI of $150,000 or less can also claim the full amount.

*Payments decrease or phase out entirely for those with higher incomes. For single filers, the phase-out begins at an AGI of $80,000, and for joint filers, it starts at $160,000.

*Dependents can also be included, with payments extending to anyone not already claimed on another taxpayer's return. Even older dependents, such as college students or elderly relatives, qualify.

How to claim your Stimulus Check?

If you haven’t yet received your $1,400 payment, you can still claim it by filing your 2021 tax return. The IRS is offering the Recovery Rebate Credit to eligible individuals who missed out on the initial round of stimulus payments.

To claim the credit:

*File your 2021 tax return by the deadline, April 15, 2025, using the IRS Free File program if you have a simple tax situation.

*If you already filed but did not receive the payment, you may need to amend your return to ensure the credit is applied.

*For those who didn’t file taxes in 2021, it’s still possible to claim the credit. The IRS urges non-filers to submit their returns to receive the payment.

What happens if you miss the deadline?

Failure to submit your tax return by April 15 means forfeiting the $1,400 stimulus check. Unlike other government programs, the Recovery Rebate Credit is not available after the filing deadline, so if you don’t file in time, you will lose the opportunity to claim the payment forever, as reported by The U.S. Sun.

The IRS will not offer extensions for claiming this credit. As a result, it is crucial that all eligible individuals act before the cutoff date to receive the payment.

Even if you had minimal or no income in 2021, filing a tax return could still be beneficial. In addition to the $1,400 stimulus, you may qualify for other credits, such as the Child Tax Credit (CTC) or the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), which could result in a tax refund.

For those who didn’t receive any of the stimulus payments, filing your return will ensure that the Recovery Rebate Credit is applied to your refund.

Scams

As the deadline nears, it’s important to remain vigilant against scams. The IRS will not contact you via phone, text, or email asking for personal information related to your stimulus payment. Be wary of unsolicited messages asking you to claim your payment.

How to file your return?

You can file your 2021 tax return online using the IRS Free File program or through tax professionals. If you prefer to file by mail, send your completed Form 1040 to the appropriate IRS address.

For assistance, the IRS provides resources like Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE). You can also call 1-800-906-9887 for help finding a local site.

The clock is ticking, and with just one week left, it’s essential for eligible Americans to file their 2021 tax return and claim the $1,400 stimulus check before the April 15 deadline. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to receive much-needed financial relief—file now and make sure you claim what you’re owed.

Stay alert and make sure you complete all necessary steps to avoid losing out on your payment.