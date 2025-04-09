Didn't file a 2021 tax return? You may still qualify for $1400 IRS stimulus check—Here’s how

As the April 15, 2025 tax deadline looms, many Americans who missed filing their 2021 tax return may still have the chance to claim a $1,400 stimulus check. This potential payment comes through the Recovery Rebate Credit, which was part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief efforts. If you are among those who did not file taxes in 2021 or failed to claim the payment on your return, the IRS is offering a final opportunity for eligible individuals to receive the funds, as reported by USA Today. Many Americans may still be eligible to receive a $1,400 stimulus payout as the April 15, 2025 tax deadline approaches. (Unsplash/representative )

Who is eligible?

The IRS has made it clear that taxpayers who did not receive their full stimulus payments in 2021 may still qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit. To be eligible, individuals must have been US citizens or resident aliens, and their 2021 tax return must be filed by the deadline. Even if you missed the opportunity to claim the credit when you first filed, you can still amend your return or submit a new one to claim the $1,400 payment.

The stimulus check is available for individuals who:

*Did not receive the full $1,400 stimulus check in 2021 (due to errors or incomplete filings).

*Were eligible for the Economic Impact Payment but did not claim it for some reason.

*Had a significant life event in 2021 that would have increased their eligibility for the payment (for example, if they had a baby or a dependent).

How to claim the stimulus check

To receive the $1,400 payment, individuals must file a 2021 tax return by the April 15, 2025, deadline. Taxpayers who missed claiming the Recovery Rebate Credit on their previous returns can still submit an amended return to include the credit. It is important to ensure that the correct amount of the Recovery Rebate Credit is claimed in order to qualify for the full $1,400.

Those who have already filed their 2021 returns and did not claim the credit will automatically receive their stimulus payment without needing to take any further action. However, individuals who have not filed at all should do so before the deadline to receive the rebate. If you are unsure whether you missed the Recovery Rebate Credit, check your 2021 tax filing, or consult with a tax professional for assistance.

The amount of the stimulus payment

Eligible individuals who file their returns by the deadline could receive up to $1,400 per person, including for dependents. This means that families could potentially receive more if they were eligible for multiple payments based on household size. However, it’s important to note that income limits apply. The full $1,400 is available for individuals with adjusted gross incomes (AGI) up to $75,000, or $150,000 for married couples filing jointly. Payments are gradually phased out for higher incomes, and individuals earning more than $80,000 ($160,000 for couples) are not eligible.

What to do if you miss the April 15 deadline?

The IRS has made it clear that this is the final opportunity to claim the 2021 stimulus payment. After the April 15, 2025, deadline, taxpayers who have not filed a return or who did not claim the Recovery Rebate Credit will no longer be eligible to receive the $1,400 check. It is crucial for those who missed the filing window to act now in order to take advantage of this last chance.

Taxpayers who are unsure whether they qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit or need help filing their returns can visit the IRS website for further instructions and guidance. The IRS also offers free filing options for individuals with income below certain thresholds. For those who prefer to file on paper, the IRS encourages electronic filing to expedite processing times, especially since processing paper returns can take much longer.

If you didn’t file your 2021 taxes or missed claiming the $1,400 stimulus payment, time is running out to take advantage of this final opportunity. Filing your 2021 tax return before the April 15, 2025 deadline could ensure you receive the much-needed financial relief you’re entitled to. Don’t miss out on this chance to claim your $1,400 IRS stimulus check. Act now to secure the payment before the deadline passes.