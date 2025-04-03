How to claim your IRS $1,400 stimulus check in April? Eligibility details and deadline details

More than 1 million eligible Americans still have time to claim their missed payments before April 15, 2025, the IRS's $1,400 stimulus check deadline draws near. The American Rescue Plan Act, which was created to offer financial assistance during the COVID-19 epidemic, includes this payment, which is linked to the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC). As the IRS's $1,400 stimulus check deadline approaches, over 1 million eligible Americans still have time to claim their overdue payouts before April 15, 2025. (Unsplash )

You may still qualify if you never received the entire $1,400 stimulus check or if you did not submit a 2021 tax return, but there is not much time left. We explain who is eligible, how to submit a claim, and what occurs if you miss the deadline below.

Significance of deadline

In 2021, the IRS issued the third round of COVID-19 economic impact payments, which included the $1,400 stimulus payment. Millions of eligible individuals were left out even though the majority of Americans received their cheques automatically because of:

*Making mistakes in filing

*Insufficient knowledge of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit

*Being exempt from filing taxes because of a low income

In order to claim the money, the IRS is now advising taxpayers who were qualified but never got their payout to submit a 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025.

Eligibility

You might be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus payout from the IRS if:

*In 2021, your Social Security number was active.

*You weren't listed on someone else's tax return as a dependent.

*In 2021, you did not receive the entire $1,400 payment.

*Despite being eligible to file a 2021 tax return, you chose not to do so.

The credit is particularly crucial for low-income people and retirees who depend on Social Security since, as the IRS has confirmed, even those with little or no income in 2021 can claim it.

The IRS $1,400 stimulus check claim process before April 15

*You can qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) if you did not file a 2021 tax return or if you were paid less than the entire $1,400.

*You must file a 2021 tax return by April 15, 2025, in order to be eligible for the IRS $1,400 stimulus payment. To receive the payout, you must file a return even if you don't typically file taxes.

*You can mail or online file your return.

*Eligible taxpayers can file for free under the IRS Free File program.

*For those who require assistance with filing taxes, there are IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centres.

*The IRS will send your missed stimulus payment by mail cheque or direct deposit after processing your 2021 tax return.

Why the $1,400 stimulus check didn't reach some Americans

The IRS claims that because of misunderstandings about the filing requirements, many qualified Americans were unable to get the $1,400 stimulus check.

Typical explanations include:

*Due to low income or dependence on Social Security payments, 2021 tax returns were not filed.

*Filing mistakes that resulted in a blank Recovery Rebate Credit (RRC) field

*Believing they were not qualified because they had previously received stimulus funds

The IRS has identified one million taxpayers who may still qualify and is writing to inform them of their unpaid balance in order to keep them from losing out.

Things you should know

After examining 2021 tax forms, the IRS determined that around 1 million taxpayers qualified for the stimulus payout since the RCC field was either left blank or $0 was wrongly recorded.

These taxpayers are now getting automatic payments by mail or direct transfer, with the maximum amount being $1,400 and the amount varying based on several factors.

A supplemental letter outlining the payment would also be sent to impacted taxpayers, the IRS said. The $1,400 payment could still be lost by those who never filed a 2021 return, though, and they must do so by April 15 in order to be eligible for the credit. For some taxpayers, the IRS website offers free filing choices.

It is particularly crucial for low-income people or those who do not normally file tax returns since, as the IRS has stressed, the credit can be claimed even if a person has little or no income in 2021.

The taxpayer must not have been included as a dependent on another person's return and must have a current Social Security number in order to qualify.

Depending on their specific situation, taxpayers who submit a 2021 return may potentially qualify for additional pandemic-era benefits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. A much bigger return could result from claiming all the credits at once.

Additionally, the IRS is providing assistance through Taxpayer Assistance Centres, particularly for those who require assistance completing their 2021 returns or confirming their eligibility. The IRS's contact website allows users to book locations and appointments.