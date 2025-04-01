IRS tax refund April 2025: Who will get back their deposit this month? Schedule here

As the April 15 deadline for IRS tax filing nears, thousands flock to the agency's website to check their refund status. The 2025 filing season for 2024 returns began on January 27, with an expected volume of over 140 million individual tax returns to be processed by the deadline. The IRS states that most refunds for electronically filed returns with direct deposit are issued within 21 days of acceptance, assuming no additional review is required. Thousands of taxpayers will receive their IRS refunds in April (Unsplash)

This means taxpayers who filed early in the season and chose direct deposit would typically see refunds between February and March. However, those filing closer to the April 15 deadline—or whose returns require additional processing—may receive refunds in April 2025.

Who gets IRS tax refunds in April?

Taxpayers filing close to the April 15 deadline

- The IRS expects the bulk of filings to occur in late March to mid-April. For returns accepted by the IRS between late March and April 15, the 21-day processing window extends into April.

Returns with Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC)

- Under the PATH Act, the IRS cannot issue refunds for returns claiming EITC or ACTC before mid-February. However, delays in verification or late filings push some of these refunds later. The IRS notes that the entire refund (not just the credit portion) is held until verification is complete, and processing can take longer if additional review is needed.

Paper filers

- Taxpayers who mail paper returns face longer processing times, typically 4-8 weeks.

Late filers with extensions or amended returns

- Taxpayers requesting an extension by April 15, 2025, have until October 15, 2025, to file. However, if they file in April after the deadline with a refund due, processing begins upon receipt, potentially landing refunds in late April or May.

Where is my refund? How to check status

Taxpayers can use the IRS’s ‘Where’s My Refund?’ tool on IRS.gov to track their tax refund. Status updates appear within 24 hours of e-filing or 4 weeks after mailing.