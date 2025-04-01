Veterans (VA) disability increase for April: Who is eligible and when will payments come?

VA disability increase: Veterans receiving disability benefits from the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) saw a 2.5% increase in their monthly payments in 2025. Effective from December 1, 2024, this adjustment is based on the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increase. Veterans qualify for VA disability compensation(Unsplash)

Who is eligible for a VA disability increase?

Veterans qualify for VA disability compensation if they have a service-connected illness or injury—caused or worsened by active military service—resulting in a disability rating from 10% to 100%. The VA outlines eligibility as:

- Current recipients: Anyone already receiving compensation automatically gets the 2025 COLA increase applied to their monthly payment, provided their rating remains active.

- New or increased claims: Veterans can file for benefits or seek a higher rating if their condition worsens or a new service-connected issue emerges. Claims require evidence like medical records or service documentation.

- Dependents: Veterans rated 30% or higher may receive additional payments for dependents (spouse, children, or parents), with extra amounts if a spouse requires Aid and Attendance (A&A).

- Special Monthly Compensation (SMC): Those with severe disabilities may qualify for SMC beyond standard rates, based on specific conditions.

- PACT Act conditions: Veterans with illnesses from toxic exposures added under the PACT Act are eligible without proving a direct service link.

Eligibility requires an honorable discharge and a VA-assigned rating, per 38 CFR Part 3.

When are the payments issued?

The 2025 COLA increase of 2.5% took effect on December 1, 2024, with the first adjusted payments hitting accounts on December 31, 2024.

- Monthly schedule: VA disability payments are issued on the first business day of each month for the previous month. If the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, payment shifts to the last prior business day. This month, VA payments will come on Tuesday, April 1.