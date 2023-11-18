Hypocrisy much? Despite banning it from federal devices, Joe Biden campaign considers joining TikTok

Joe Biden campaign is privately considering the use of Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok to reach out to prospective young voters, according to a report by Fox News. However, the report also highlights that a spokesman for the president's re-election has downplayed a story on the matter by Axios.

Taking to X(formerly Twitter), Alex Thompson who is national political correspondent at Axios tweeted on Friday, "Scoop: Biden’s re-election campaign has privately been weighing whether to join TikTok to help reach more young voters, per 2 ppl familiar with the conversations. No final decision made."

.In reply to Thompson's post, TJ Ducklo who is a part of Biden's campaign team wrote, "Lol this is not a scoop. Campaigns talk about a bunch of stuff and some we do and a bunch we don’t. Something some outlets who know better choose to ignore for cLicKs. If we have news to share we’ll let yall know!".

This news of Biden campaign considering joining TikTok is very surprising for many people in the US. Notably, Biden government banned the use of Chinese-owned TikTok on federal devices, earlier this year.

However, Biden is already taking help of TikTok influencers amid his re-election run. The Democratic National Committee has also joined the platform.

Risks of Biden campaign using TikTok

TikTok is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The ruling Chinese Communist Party's cybersecurity law allows the government to access the companies' data.

Here is how netizens on X(formerly Twitter) reacted to the news of Biden campaign considering joining TikTok

"Nice. Has Xi convinced him in San Francisco?," a user took a sarcastic dig.

"They won’t win if they don’t…I am not on Tik Tok but young people are," wrote a second user.

"They should. They can't fight the disinfo and propaganda from the right without engaging on the site where it's disseminated. Even if they have to use separate phones for security purposes, they need to do this now," opined a third person.