‘Grotesque’: Princess Diana's friend Paul Burrell calls out The Crown for depicting her death

Princess Diana's friend Paul Burrell is outraged over the depiction of the late royal's death in the sixth and final season of hit TV series ‘The Crown’. Princess Diana (AP/ File photo)

Burrell had worked as Diana's butler and was her confidant. In an interaction with The Mirror US, Burrell told that it’s “macabre” to show the crushed Mercedes-Benz in which Diana had died.

“It seems macabre to show the vehicle in which she died. I find the whole scene of Diana's death portrayed in a fictional TV show to be grotesque,” said Burrell.

During the interaction, Burrell also weighed in on the impact of the scene's depiction in the show, on Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“William and Harry do not want to witness that again. It's a nightmare that keeps revolving and coming back to haunt them. So they don't want to see it. I'm surprised they're actually including it,” he said.

The former butler wants Diana's fans to stand up for the late princess and call out The Crown for any wrong depiction of her life.

“I think the people that loved her have a duty to stand up and say, 'That's not true, or that's not right, or that's not fair,’” said Burrell.

“Please don't say that Diana was having a baby when she died because she wasn't. That is not true. Please depict the crash with elegance and style. Please don't go into gory details. We know what happened, it wrecked all our lives. We don't want to see it again,” he appealed.

“I want to sit on everybody's couch at home and watch The Crown with them and say to them, 'I was there. This never happened. This is a story. Oh, by the way, this did happen, she did do that.' Because I think the public are confused as to what's true and what's fiction,” he highlighted.

ALSO READ| Absolutely criminal: Fans outraged after Prince William is named 'sexiest bald man of 2023'

How did Princess Diana's die?

Princess Diana was the former wife of United Kingdom's King Charles III. She had divorced Charles, which got finalised in August, 1996.

Diana, Dodi Al Fayed(her boyfriend) and their driver had died in a car crash which happened on August 31, 1997 in a tunnel in Paris. Reportedly, their car was being chased by paparazzi. While trying to avoid the paparazzi, Diana's vehicle collided with a support column in the tunnel and flipped, causing grievous injuries to all the passengers including her.

Diana's portrayal in The Crown

The role of Diana is being played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki in the sixth and final season of hit TV series ‘The Crown’.

Earlier, Producers of the show shared how they meticulously planned and brainstormed before depicting Diana's death in the TV series. Executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie weighed in on the matter, at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not. We're thoughtful people, and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it," said Mackie, according to Deadline.

“The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated," Mackie continued, adding that Diana actress Elizabeth Debicki "was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON