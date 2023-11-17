Absolutely criminal: Fans outraged after Prince William is named 'sexiest bald man of 2023'

United Kingdom's Prince William has been named the 'sexiest bald man of 2023' according to a new study based on searches on Google. The study has been done by marketing agency Reboot. The study analysed how many times William was searched on Google, alongside the words “shirtless” or “naked”. Other factors like celebrities’ heights, vocal attractiveness, net worths and shininess of their scalps were also analysed to get a total score out of 10 to define "sexiness". Prince William (AP)

As a result of the study, a list was made in which William topped with a total score of 9.88. He was closely followed by Hollywood superstars Vin Diesel and Jason Statham who got the second and third positions respectively in the list.

Notably, as per the study, Prince William's net worth is 100 million dollars. His height is 1.91m. He received 37,200 “shirtless” & “naked” searches yearly. In "vocal attractiveness", Prince William got a score of 9.91 out of 10 and in "shine factor" he got 8.90 out of 10.

The fourth position in the list was given to Hollywood star Samuel L Jackson. Interestingly, billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos got the fifth position, with a total score of 7.12 out of 10. Bezos' net worth of 145,000 million dollars significantly improved his overall score.

ALSO READ| Will Prince Harry and Prince William reconcile? Royal expert weighs in

In the list, basketball legend Michael Jordan, WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood star Shemar Moore, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews got the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions respectively.

Thus, among sportspersons Jordan secured the top spot. As per the study, Jordan has a net worth of 2600 million dollars, height of 1.98m, vocal attractiveness 9.26/10 and shine factor 8.17/10.

Here are the top 10 'sexiest bald men of 2023' with their respective scores, as per the study.

Prince William – 9.88

Vin Diesel – 8.81

Jason Statham – 8.51

Samuel L. Jackson – 7.31

Jeff Bezos – 7.12

Michael Jordan – 7.95

Dwayne Johnson – 6.90

Shemar Moore – 6.75

Shaquille O’Neal – 6.50

Terry Crews – 6.32

Here are some of the reactions regarding Prince William topping the list, from people on X(formerly Twitter)

'He’s not even fully bald," wrote one user.

"Are you trying to humiliate him? No one can even read that without laughing. Please," commented another user.

"This is absolutely criminal sorry!," posted a third person.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON