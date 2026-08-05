'I was in a bit of a spiral': What Perez Hilton said about his family's move to Miami before shocking TikTok video

A month before his alarming TikTok livestream prompted emergency calls and a response from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton spoke candidly about feeling overwhelmed by his family's move to Miami, saying he had fallen into "a bit of a spiral" before returning to church, the gym and reading the Bible in an effort to get back on track.

Perez Hilton a month before horrific TikTok live stream. (Credits: Instagram/theperezhilton)

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The resurfaced video has drawn fresh attention after Hilton's recent livestream from his Miami home, during which he appeared to harm himself, prompting multiple emergency calls. Authorities later said deputies responded to the residence but opted to "tactically disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation as part of their de-escalation approach to mental health crises.

'I fell off the wagon'

In the video posted about a month back, Hilton acknowledged that he had struggled to maintain his routine in the weeks following the family's relocation.

"I fell off the wagon in every sense, but I'm back," he said, before explaining that he had returned to the gym, attended church and read the Bible for the first time in weeks.

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Hilton said the transition to Miami had left him emotionally drained.

"I was in a bit of a spiral because I was overwhelmed with our move to Miami," he said, adding that he had stopped doing the things he believed were beneficial for his wellbeing.

He described physical fitness and religious practice as closely connected, saying both required discipline and consistent effort.

"There is a direct correlation between the effort you put in at the gym and the effort that you put in with your faith," Hilton said. "Reading the Bible, going to church—that's work. And the harder you work at things, the more results and rewards you get."

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Also read: Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

Video resurfaces after emergency

The comments resurfaced after Hilton's recent TikTok livestream sparked widespread concern online. According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched after receiving multiple calls reporting behavior consistent with a mental health crisis.

Officers spoke with family members at the residence and confirmed Hilton was alone inside before deciding against an immediate forced entry, citing de-escalation protocols. Authorities have not announced any arrests or provided further details about Hilton's condition.

The earlier video has since been widely shared on social media, with many users pointing to Hilton's remarks about feeling overwhelmed by the family's move and his efforts to reconnect with exercise and faith in the weeks leading up to the incident.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).