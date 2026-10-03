'I will miss him dearly': What happened between Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis after 'no warning' breakup

Shivon Zilis, the mother of four of Elon Musk's children, has said the billionaire broke up with her without warning, just one week after telling her he loved her.

Shivon Zilis has said Elon Musk ended their relationship with no warning. (X/ @shivon, Reuters)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She spoke out after Musk unfollowed her on X.

The Neuralink executive posted a long statement on X on Friday, confirming the split, "It's hard to go from in love to let go in a week with no warning, but that's just how it is sometimes 🤷🏻‍♀️," Zilis, 40, wrote. Musk is 55.

The texts she shared

Zilis also shared a screenshot of her alleged texts with Musk. As per the screenshot, he called her his "significant other" and told her he loved her as recently as September 24.

In the texts, Zilis wrote, "It was really wonderful to see you for breakfast. Love you very much 💕." Musk replied, “Love you too.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He then explained that he did not know the September 24 dinner he attended with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping included significant others. He added that he "would have invited [Zilis]" had he known. "Aw, that means so much to me. Thank you ❤️," she replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then explained that he did not know the September 24 dinner he attended with President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping included significant others. He added that he "would have invited [Zilis]" had he known. "Aw, that means so much to me. Thank you ❤️," she replied. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read: Does Verity have a post-credits scene? Here's what to know before leaving the theater

Zilis opens up about Musk, their four children and their life together

As per Zilis's post, she said she was happy she got to show Musk how it feels to be "deeply understood, nurtured, and peacefully loved with stability and gentleness." She wrote that, given the "tumultuous nature" of his early life and his "often tortured soul," she wanted him to feel "the deepest and most stable form of love this world can provide."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"My heart is full knowing I got to do that, and I hope it leaves a lasting good effect," she wrote. She said she and their children were always his "safe space," a place full of "happiness and love, not war, in contrast to his otherwise militant existence (a needed break from the battlefield where he could recharge his heart and soul before heading back out)."

"I loved being that counterbalancing place of safety, sense of calm, and love and delighted in bringing a smile back to his face when he was down. I will miss him dearly," she added.

Zilis and Musk share four children: twins Strider and Azure, born in November 2021, daughter Arcadia, born in early 2024, and son Seldon Lycurgus, born in February 2025.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I've loved him more than life itself and he's taught me 100 lifetimes of knowledge and made my cup overflow with life meaning, so there is a lot of loss, but luckily we created four beautiful little loves of my life ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Zilis wrote in her post. “I am so beyond grateful for our children and they make every single day the best day of my life! I do hope and pray he and I can be great friends and coparents.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Tony Romo net worth: CBS salary, $180M contract and split after OWI arrest

Who is Shivon Zilis?

As per Business Insider, Shivon Zilis is a longtime executive at Elon Musk's companies and the mother of four of his children. She is now the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, a startup that makes computer chips designed to be implanted in the brain.

Zilis was born in Markham, Ontario, and grew up playing ice hockey. She went to Yale University, where she played goalie on the women's ice hockey team. She graduated in 2008 with a degree in economics and philosophy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zilis started her career at IBM, where she spent three years working on financial technologies. She then joined the venture capital fund Bloomberg Beta, where she led investment efforts in data and machine learning.

In 2016, she joined OpenAI, which was co-founded by a group that included Musk and Sam Altman. She worked at Tesla from 2017 to 2019 and later followed Musk to xA.

Musk's first wife also spoke recently

As per Page Six, Musk recently faced criticism from a former partner. His first wife, Justine Musk (nee Wilson), spoke about their marriage in the new documentary "Musk," which premiered at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Justine, 54, said she felt "insignificant" during their marriage and that she "learned the term 'gaslighting' through" her relationship with the Tesla CEO. "He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking," she said.