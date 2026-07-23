ICE officers reveal what’s happening inside agency amid Trump immigration push: ‘No one is happy’

Current and former US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have raised concerns over declining morale, increased workload and the pace of hiring under the Trump administration, according to a report by The Washington Examiner.

This comes as ICE faces scrutiny over its enforcement operations under Trump’s immigration agenda. (REUTERS)

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The officers said the agency’s expanded immigration enforcement efforts have placed additional pressure on existing staff, while some questioned whether new recruits are receiving adequate training and completing required background checks before entering field operations.

What the officers said

One ICE officer hired before the current administration told The Washington Examiner that the rapid expansion of the workforce has contributed to mistakes because experienced agents are overworked.

“Mistakes are made because [officers are] overworked,” the officer said, adding that there was pressure from leadership to “get [new recruits] guns and badges quick.”

Another veteran ICE officer, who has worked at the agency for more than a decade, said morale among some agents is lower than it was during the Biden administration despite President Donald Trump’s strong support for immigration enforcement.

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{{^usCountry}} “We’re being pushed to a breaking point. I don’t know where it will go, but it’s nowhere good,” the officer told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We’re being pushed to a breaking point. I don’t know where it will go, but it’s nowhere good,” the officer told the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said the criticism should not be viewed as opposition to immigration enforcement itself, adding that he voted for Trump and supported the agency’s mission.

“Many on the right will think this is an attack on Trump,” the officer said. “I voted for Trump this time around. I believe in immigration enforcement. But man, it’s so disorganized and chaotic.”

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The officer also compared the current situation with the previous administration, saying some ICE employees felt former Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had shown more appreciation toward agents.

Concerns over training, background checks

The report also pointed to concerns among some ICE supervisors and longtime officers about whether newer recruits are completing necessary training and security clearance procedures before joining field offices.

A supervisor with ICE’s fugitive operations unit reportedly expressed frustration that some teams include officers who have not completed background checks or received security clearances.

“It’s not safe,” the supervisor said, according to the report.

Another official explained that background investigations can take several months, meaning some recruits could begin working at field offices before their clearance process is completed.

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Also Read: ‘If you import people…’: Trump says immigration can make US a ‘third world country’

The concerns come as ICE faces increased scrutiny over its enforcement operations under Trump’s immigration agenda. The agency has seen heightened public attention following incidents involving violence during immigration-related operations.

One officer told The Washington Examiner that claims from ICE leadership about strong morale do not match what some agents are experiencing. “No one is happy. If you hear Tom Homan saying, ‘Morale’s stronger than ever,’ I say, ‘No, it’s not. No, it’s not,’” the officer said.

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ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not publicly responded to the allegations regarding morale, training practices or recruitment concerns.