Iconic red diet coke button makes a comeback to the White House along with Donald Trump

ByHT News Desk
Jan 21, 2025 04:09 PM IST

The iconic button, which is Trump's personal choice, was a distinctive feature of his first term.

The inauguration of Donald Trump's presidency concluded on Monday, marking the Republican's return to the White House after a gap of four years. With Trump, the iconic Diet Coke button also made a comeback to the Oval office.

US President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump signs documents as he issues executive orders and pardons for January 6 defendants in the Oval Office at the White House on Inauguration Day in Washington.(REUTERS)

The iconic button, which is Trump's personal choice, was a distinctive feature of his first term. Diet Coke is said to be the beverage of his choice and he is said to drink a few cans a day.

The button was placed on the Resolute Desk. Joe Biden removed the button when he took office in 2021 and it is back now with Trump at the helm again.

With every President, the White House gets revamped by the occupant’s style and taste. From curated portraits to personalised call buttons, everything is done to make the incoming President feel immediately at home in the residence.

Donald Trump in action from day 1

Marking his priorities for his second term, newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders within hours of taking office to fulfil some of his campaign promises.

He started by signing eight executive orders, including halting 78 Biden-era executive actions; A regulatory freeze preventing bureaucrats from issuing regulations until the Trump administration has full control of the government; A freeze on all federal hiring except for the military and a few other essential areas.

Another executive order requires federal workers to return to full-time in-person work. The new President has also ordered every department and agency to address the cost of living crisis.

Trump signed a withdrawal from the Paris climate treaty. Another government order is for ‘restoring’ freedom of speech and preventing censorship of free speech and ending the “weaponisation of government".

Trump has also signed orders to attempt to end ‘birthright citizenship’ and recognising ‘only two genders’.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
