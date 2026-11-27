US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend next month's G20 summit in Florida if he wanted to, but expressed doubt that the Russian leader would travel to the United States for the December 14-15 meeting.

Trump says Putin can attend G20 summit in Florida if he wants. (AFP) more less

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"I don't know, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence, Florida, where he was celebrating the US Thanksgiving holiday.

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Trump acknowledged that Putin's presence could face opposition from some participants but said he would personally welcome the Russian leader.

"Some people wouldn't like him to come, but if he wanted to come, he certainly can," Trump said, adding that he doubted Putin himself would want to attend.

"If it were up to me, I'd like to have him," the US president said.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: US delays key review of military presence in Europe as NATO awaits troop decision: Report Kremlin yet to decide on Putin's attendance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: US delays key review of military presence in Europe as NATO awaits troop decision: Report Kremlin yet to decide on Putin's attendance {{/usCountry}}

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The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been made on whether Putin would attend the summit.

Putin had said after meeting Trump last week that he would consider participating after discussing the matter with the US president, as reported by Reuters. However, he indicated that his decision would also depend on the situation in Russia and whether travelling to the United States would be feasible.

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The Miami-area G20 meeting, scheduled for December 14-15, will bring together leaders of the world's major economies. Putin's possible participation could draw attention given Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and tensions between Moscow and Western governments.

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Trump calls for Russia to reduce military aggression

Earlier on Thursday, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that he wanted Russia to pull back its military aggression against territories across Europe.

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He said such a move could help bring about a quick settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Trump's remarks came amid continuing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, with Washington seeking progress towards a possible agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

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While Trump has indicated that he would welcome Putin at the G20 gathering, the Kremlin's latest statement makes clear that the Russian president has not yet committed to attending.