'If you don’t f*** my brains out': 5 shocking details sex harassment in case against JP Morgan executive

A lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase executive Lorna Hajdini has drawn significant attention, bringing with it a series of shocking allegations involving sexual harassment, abuse of authority and workplace misconduct.

Lorna Hajdini (L) and a building of JP Morgan Chase.(Lorna Hajdini LinkedIn and Bloomberg)

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The case, filed in the New York Supreme Court by complainant John Doe - name used in US legal system for men when a party's identity is concealed - centres on claims that Hajdini, 37, targeted a junior male colleague soon after he joined the firm in March 2024. The allegations had been first reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged conduct included repeated sexual advances, explicit threats and racially offensive remarks. The complaint further claims that Hajdini used her senior position within the organisation to intimidate the employee and exert control over his professional standing.

JPMorgan has denied the allegations, stating that an internal investigation found no merit in the claims and that the complainant declined to cooperate or provide supporting evidence.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Lorna Hajdini update: JPMorgan executive takes first big step amid sexual harassment row ‘Stop f***ing crying’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Lorna Hajdini update: JPMorgan executive takes first big step amid sexual harassment row ‘Stop f***ing crying’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, the alleged harassment did not occur as an isolated incident but began soon after the complainant joined JPMorgan in March 2024 as a senior vice president/director. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, the alleged harassment did not occur as an isolated incident but began soon after the complainant joined JPMorgan in March 2024 as a senior vice president/director. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The lawsuit states that Hajdini and the employee began working together almost immediately, following which she allegedly initiated repeated and unwelcome advances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawsuit states that Hajdini and the employee began working together almost immediately, following which she allegedly initiated repeated and unwelcome advances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complaint alleges she made derogatory remarks about his wife and forcibly initiated sexual acts despite his resistance. ‘Stop f***ing crying… you think anyone would believe you?’ she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complaint alleges she made derogatory remarks about his wife and forcibly initiated sexual acts despite his resistance. ‘Stop f***ing crying… you think anyone would believe you?’ she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Doe said he protested and began to cry, but Hajdini continued, saying: “Stop f***ing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a fing douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f*** is this?” she allegedly said. Threats to career and use of seniority {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doe said he protested and began to cry, but Hajdini continued, saying: “Stop f***ing crying. You think anyone would ever believe you? You’re a fing douche bag who thinks he’s hot s**t, but you can’t even get your d**k hard for me? What the f*** is this?” she allegedly said. Threats to career and use of seniority {{/usCountry}}

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A central element of the lawsuit is the allegation that Hajdini leveraged her senior position within the bank to pressure the complainant into complying with her advances.

At one work-related social event, she allegedly told him: “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” while also engaging in unwanted physical contact.

During an encounter in late September 2024, Hajdini allegedly lashed out at Doe for not generating enough business to support her bid for a promotion to Managing Director and threatened repercussions if he refused her advances, according to the complaint.

“Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,’ she allegedly said. ‘You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion," the Daily Mail quoted the complaint.

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Also Read | 'I f*****g own you': What JPMorgan exec told 'brown boy Indian' staffer she allegedly harassed

Racially offensive remarks, alleged harassment

In addition to claims of sexual misconduct, the lawsuit also includes allegations of racial abuse.

The complainant states that Hajdini made remarks such as “my little Arab boy” and “my little brown boy,” which he describes as demeaning and inappropriate.

Explicit propositions

The complaint further alleges that Hajdini made explicit sexual propositions, including requests for sexual acts in the workplace.

In 2024, Hajdini allegedly arrived at an apartment where Doe was staying and again pressured him, saying: “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

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When Doe declined an invitation to go out for drinks, Hajdini allegedly responded: “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you," Daily Mail reported.

Doe further claims she propositioned him for oral sex in the workplace, saying: “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

Also Read | Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands

Bank rejects allegations; executive withdraws from public view amid backlash

JPMorgan has pushed back against the claims, stating that an internal investigation found no merit in the allegations.

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“Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,” the representative said. “While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

As the case gained traction online and prompted widespread discussion, Hajdini deactivated or deleted her LinkedIn profile, removing a key source of publicly available information about her professional background.

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