Lorna Hajdini sued: JPMorgan reacts over bombshell assault allegations | A look at victim's demands

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been accused of sexual harassment, coercion, drugging, and racial abuse in a lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court. Lorna Hajdini sued: A JPMorgan Chase executive is accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse in a lawsuit filed by an employee. (Screengrab)

The complaint, brought by a junior employee identified anonymously as John Doe, alleges a sustained pattern of misconduct spanning several months.

The lawsuit names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, as the primary accused. According to reports citing the filing, the alleged abuse began shortly after the plaintiff joined the firm in March 2024 and escalated over time.

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Lorna Hajdini faces allegation of coercing victim into non-consensual sexual acts Doe, described as an Asian male employee, claims Hajdini used her senior position to pressure him into non-consensual sexual acts. The complaint details repeated instances of unwanted physical contact, explicit advances, and threats aimed at his career progression. He alleges that Hajdini warned him his professional future would be jeopardized if he did not comply with her demands.

Among the gravest accusations are allegations of sexual assault, wherein Doe asserts that Hajdini forcibly participated in sexual acts against his will. The lawsuit further alleges that she drugged him with Rohypnol, colloquially known as 'roofies,' in addition to other substances, purportedly to enable continued abuse. Moreover, the complaint outlines a series of racial slurs and disparaging comments aimed at Doe’s ethnicity and family background.

Victim describes disturbing experiences of sexual advances and racial harassment According to the Daily Mail report, Doe alleged that Hajdini invited him for drinks, which he declined. Subsequently, she purportedly stated: “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you, never forget, I f**king own you.” In a separate incident, the victim asserted that Hajdini requested oral sex in the workplace: “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

Doe mentioned that he consistently rejected her propositions, yet the lawsuit claims that Hajdini cautioned him about potential professional repercussions, stating that if he aspired to be promoted to executive director, he would need to begin “pleasing” her.

JPMorgan denies all claims In a statement, a representative for JPMorgan Chase rejected the allegations, asserting, "Following an investigation, we do not believe there is any merit to these claims." The bank further noted that the complainant 'refused to participate' and failed to present crucial supporting documentation, as reported by Latestly.