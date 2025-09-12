Ilhan Omar and others make harsh remarks after Charlie Kirk assassination

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D Minn.) mocked murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk, dismissing claims that his main goal was to promote civil debate on politics, according to New York Post. Ilhan Omar(AFP)

“There are a lot of people who are talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate,” Omar told progressive outlet Zeteo. “These people are full of s— and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

Kirk post hateful rhetoric” online: Omar

Omar said Kirk downplayed George Floyd and opposed Juneteenth.

"There is nothing more f—ed up than to pretend that his words and actions haven’t been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so,” she said. She also accused him of posting “hateful rhetoric” online.

Omar is not the only Democrat or official who reacted without sympathy to Kirk’s death.

Gov. JB Pritzker blame President Trump for Krik's death

On Wednesday, hours after Kirk was shot at Utah Valley University, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker blamed President Trump.

“Political violence unfortunately has been ratcheting up in this country,” Pritzker said, mentioning the murder of Minnesota’s Democratic House speaker.

“I think there are people who are fomenting it in this country — I think the president’s rhetoric often foments it,” he said.

“We’ve seen the January 6th rioters who clearly have tripped a new era of political violence,” Pritzker added, without addressing assassination attempts against Trump.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D Ariz.) said “political rhetoric” from “both sides” contributed.

“Political violence is never the answer. It divides us. But also, I’ve got to say, political rhetoric, too, from both sides, often gets out of hand and it incites people to do things like this,” Kelly said on CNN.

He added Americans should “think about … our words and the consequences of them, you know, from both sides of the political spectrum.”

The NFL’s Carolina Panthers fired communications coordinator Charlie Rock after he posted about Kirk’s death. The Charlotte Observer reported Rock shared Wu Tang Clan’s song “Protect Ya Neck” and wrote: “Why are yall sad? Your mad said it was worth it …”