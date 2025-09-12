Has FBI identified Charlie Kirk's shooter? New footage, evidence deepen probe

Conservative activist and Turning Point USA co founder Charlie Kirk died Wednesday after he was shot at an event at Utah Valley University. FBI releases video of a suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University as the manhunt continues.(X/@UtahDPS)

FBI and officials have released new video and images of a "person of interest" in connection with the shooting as the manhunt continues. At a news conference on Friday, Utah Governor Spencer Cox showed video footage of the suspect walking on the roof of the building from where the fatal shot was fired, according to Sky News report.

He is then seen climbing down and heading toward a wooded area where police say he abandoned his rifle.

Images of the suspect released

Police released more images showing the suspect wearing a hat, sunglasses and a backpack, according to The Independent.

According to Sky news report, Governor Cox said investigators have conducted nearly 200 interviews and 20 law enforcement partners are working on the case. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against the attacker, he said.

Authorities earlier said the shooter was believed to have jumped off a roof and fled into a neighbourhood after firing one shot. They said the suspect was a male who "appears to be of college age" and blended in on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem where Kirk was killed. Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck on Wednesday afternoon while speaking to university students. He died in hospital.

Rifle used by suspect recovered

The rifle suspected to have been used was recovered. FBI agent Robert Bohls said at a Thursday briefing, "I can tell you that we have recovered what we believe is the weapon that was used in yesterday's shooting... is a high powered bolt action rifle. That rifle was recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled. The FBI laboratory will be analysing this weapon." Investigators have also collected a footwear impression, a palm print and forearm imprints for analysis.

President Trump paid tribute to Kirk

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Kirk while on stage at a 9/11 memorial event in Virginia, saying he would be awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"Before we begin, let me express the horror and grief so many Americans at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk have felt," Trump said. "Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people. Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children."