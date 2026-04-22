Ilhan Omar net worth row: Minnesota Rep explodes at reporter, says ‘you are stupid’

Ilhan Omar came under fresh scrutiny this week after sharply responding to a reporter’s questions about major discrepancies in her financial disclosure forms.

Ilhan Omar calls reporter “stupid” during tense exchange over financial filings.(Bloomberg)

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The tense exchange comes after Omar amended her financial filings, dramatically reducing the reported value of assets she shares with her husband, Tim Mynett from millions of dollars to a much smaller amount.

What happened when the reporter questioned Omar?

The confrontation happened on Tuesday when a reporter from Lindell TV approached Omar and asked about the large difference between her original and revised filings.

“Congresswoman Omar, the last time I spoke to you, you said I was stupid for asking about your financial disclosure, but there’s some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain that? How did you make such a big mistake?” the reporter asked.

Omar was visibly irritated and responded:

“I think you’re stupid for asking me anything,”

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{{^usCountry}} She then added, “I don’t want to tell you jack s***. How about that? Have a good day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then added, “I don’t want to tell you jack s***. How about that? Have a good day.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock was going through 'intense stuff' days before death; raised alarm What are the financial discrepancies? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: David Wilcock was going through 'intense stuff' days before death; raised alarm What are the financial discrepancies? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue centers on Omar’s financial disclosure forms which were first highlighted by The Wall Street Journal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue centers on Omar’s financial disclosure forms which were first highlighted by The Wall Street Journal. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In her original filing from May last year, Omar reported that she and Mynett held assets worth between $6 million and $30 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her original filing from May last year, Omar reported that she and Mynett held assets worth between $6 million and $30 million. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, after amending the filing, the couple’s reported assets were reduced to between $18,004 and $95,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, after amending the filing, the couple’s reported assets were reduced to between $18,004 and $95,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to CBS News, the amended disclosure now lists the valuation of Mynett’s two companies as “none” while still showing income from those businesses ranging between $102,502 and $1,005,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to CBS News, the amended disclosure now lists the valuation of Mynett’s two companies as “none” while still showing income from those businesses ranging between $102,502 and $1,005,000. {{/usCountry}}

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The amended filing was reportedly submitted after questions were raised by the Office of Congressional Conduct.

Omar’s spokesperson told the Star Tribune as cited by CBS News, that the "accounting error created a misleading picture of far greater wealth," and added that "the congresswoman is not a millionaire."

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Why did the filing raise so many questions?

The original filing had triggered intense scrutiny because it appeared to show a dramatic rise in Omar’s wealth.

As previously reported by the New York Post, the disclosure suggested that Omar’s net worth had increased by as much as 3,500% in 2024 before the revised form was filed.

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Much of that reported wealth was tied to businesses linked to Mynett.

The earlier filing listed a California winery with assets valued between $1 million and $5 million, while his venture capital firm, Rose Lake Capital was valued between $5 million and $25 million.

The report also noted that Rose Lake Capital had previously stated on its website that it managed around $60 billion in assets.

However, in the amended disclosure these businesses were shown as having no value after liabilities were factored in.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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