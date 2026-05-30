‘I’ll kill your whole f*** family’: On cam, protester threatens ICE officer in US, arrested

A protester in the United States reportedly threatened to “kill a federal agent and his family” during a confrontation between protesters and law enforcement personnel outside an immigration detention centre in New Jersey’s Newark on Wednesday. He was arrested hours after making the threat.

The protester was recorded on Wednesday night yelling at federal law enforcement officers.(X/@nicksortor)

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Several days of protests outside the immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) detention centre in Newark have resulted in multiple arrests, as the immigration policies of US President Donald Trump's administration continue to face strong criticism.

US secretary of homeland security Markwayne Mullin said in a post on X that on Thursday evening, "approximately 100 anti-ICE rioters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. Rioters bit, kicked, and punched law enforcement officers." He said nine people were taken into custody.

Activist’s ‘death threats’ to ICE agent

The protester was recorded on Wednesday night yelling at federal law enforcement officers, "I’ll kill your whole f------ family, your whole f------ family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "I have your face, motherf-----, you’re dead, dead." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "I have your face, motherf-----, you’re dead, dead." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A video of the incident was shared by Fox News on social media. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video of the incident was shared by Fox News on social media. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Acting US attorney general Todd Blanche said on Friday that the individual accused of threatening the federal officer had been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting US attorney general Todd Blanche said on Friday that the individual accused of threatening the federal officer had been arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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He was reportedly arrested only hours after Blanche said that the protester seen in the video would be found and taken into custody. The man's identity has not been disclosed so far.

Speaking on Fox News’ ‘The Will Cain Show’ on Thursday, Blanche said: “That’s a federal crime…Not only threatening the ICE officer, but think about how disgusting this individual is by threatening his wife and his children with death.”

What led to the protests?

The protests started a week earlier after immigrant rights groups claimed that detainees inside the facility had begun a hunger strike to protest poor living conditions at the 1,000-bed centre, which opened last May.

Protesters have tried to stop people and vehicles from moving in and out of the facility. They have linked arms to form a human chain and have used trash cans, umbrellas, and other objects as temporary shields and barricades.

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ICE personnel wearing helmets and tactical vests have responded by using pepper spray and batons to disperse the crowd and keep the roadway clear for vehicles.

With inputs from agencies

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