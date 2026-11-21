Illinois state police are investigating an apparent cyberattack targeting the Algonquin Dam on the Fox River in McHenry County, Illinois. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) announced on Friday that the attempted cyberattack occurred on Monday.

Illinois state officials said that the Fox River dam continued operating safely after staff blocked unauthorized access. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources ) more less

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Authorities said that employees acted quickly to block unauthorized access and ensure the facility continued operating safely. The incident is under investigation by multiple state and federal agencies, although officials said there is no evidence it is linked to other recent cyber incidents across the United States.

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The department did not disclose how the attempted breach was detected or whether the attack targeted operational technology, administrative systems or remote access networks. Officials also declined to comment on the suspected source of the cyberattack, citing the ongoing investigation.

Deep Dive Was the attempted cyberattack on Algonquin Dam linked to other recent cyber incidents? Illinois officials said they had no indication that the attempted breach was connected to other recent cyber incidents. The dam incident is under investigation by state and federal agencies. What systems did the Algonquin Dam cyberattack target? Officials have not disclosed whether the attempted breach targeted operational technology, administrative systems or remote-access networks. They also have not identified the suspected source. How did authorities respond to the attempted attack on Algonquin Dam? Dam employees acted quickly to block unauthorized access and keep the facility operating safely. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the incident and coordinating on dam security.

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A multiple agency investigation

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{{^usCountry}} The Algonquin Dam is a key water-control structure on the Fox River in northeastern Illinois. It helps regulate river flow and water levels. Hence, the structure's operational integrity is important for flood management and surrounding communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Algonquin Dam is a key water-control structure on the Fox River in northeastern Illinois. It helps regulate river flow and water levels. Hence, the structure's operational integrity is important for flood management and surrounding communities. {{/usCountry}}

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According to CBS, The investigation now involves the Illinois State Police, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology (DoIT) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the federal agency responsible for protecting US critical infrastructure from cyber threats.

In a statement, IDNR said it has “no indication at this time” that the attempted breach is connected to other recent cyber incidents affecting businesses and government systems nationwide. The department added that it is coordinating with partner agencies “to ensure Illinois dams remain secure.”

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Also read: FBI database hacked for second time in months, breach targets US crime records

Incident follows wave of cyber disruptions

The attempted breach comes during a period of heightened concern over cybersecurity across the country.

On Thursday, JPMorgan Chase disclosed that customer information was exposed after third-party vendors were compromised in a cyberattack. Additionally, earlier in the week, an unrelated outage at JPMorgan disrupted online banking services at several major financial institutions like Bank of America.

According to CNN, the FBI is investigating an apparent hack targeting its criminal information database. This latest apparent break-in by hackers into the National Crime Information Center is the second such incident in recent months.

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Transportation systems have also faced recent disruptions. Last week, a nationwide failure in the US air traffic control system forced authorities to ground flights for several hours. United Airlines delayed departures after a system outage affected operations two days after the FAA outage.

Independent investigations by respective agencies revealed that none of the outages and cyberattacks are related.