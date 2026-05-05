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India significant contributor to global growth during uncertain times: Jaishankar

India significant contributor to global growth during uncertain times: Jaishankar

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:33 pm IST
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Kingston, India is a very significant contributor to overall global economic growth during "very uncertain, unpredictable" times, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he voiced concerns over the ongoing conflicts across the world.

India significant contributor to global growth during uncertain times: Jaishankar

"We are seeing a degree of turbulence, of volatility, of unpredictability which probably most of us have not experienced in our lives," Jaishankar said while speaking at the University of the West Indies in Kingston on Monday.

He said that India is "actually today a very significant contributor to overall global economic growth" amid "very, very uncertain, unpredictable economic time, economic circumstances."

"The IMF estimates that in this current year, if you look at total economic growth in the world, India would contribute 17 per cent to that, which would, I think, make us the second biggest contributor," he said.

He said that the "reality of politics" is "very sensitive to the movement of people", hence the Global Capability Centres are emerging as the only solution under which "economic tasks move to where the people are".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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