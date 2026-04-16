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Indian envoy to US meets US Trade Representative amid talks on finalising trade deal

Indian envoy to US meets US Trade Representative amid talks on finalising trade deal

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:33 am IST
PTI |
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Washington, Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and former National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien here.

Indian envoy to US meets US Trade Representative amid talks on finalising trade deal

The meeting on Wednesday comes as India and the US are negotiating the finer elements of a bilateral trade agreement .

A delegation of Indian officials is expected to visit the US to hold discussions on the bilateral trade agreement.

"Honored to host Amb. Jamieson Greer and Amb. Robert O'Brien at India House today," Kwatra said in a post on X on Wednesday.

In February, India and the US announced finalisation of a framework for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement. According to that framework, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on India to 18 per cent.

"We had productive conversation on a range of bilateral cooperation opportunities. Also discussed important developments across the world. Appreciate their strong and continuing support for strong India-US ties," Kwatra said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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