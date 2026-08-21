Indian family in US sells Fremont residence, ready to shift back to Gujarat after 15 years

After spending 15 years in the United States, an Indian family is getting ready to exchange their life in California’s Bay Area for a fresh start in Gujarat. They have sold their residence in Fremont, concluded their life in the U.S., and is set to relocate to Ahmedabad in late September.

Indian family in US has decided to return to Gujarat, with an aim to maintain professional growth with family ties. (Unsplash)

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This decision goes beyond merely returning to India. For them, it also involves being nearer to their aging parents, nurturing their young son in the presence of grandparents, and seizing a promising career opportunity in India’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle and battery manufacturing sector.

The family's narrative was shared in a Reddit post that sought guidance from people who have undertaken a similar relocation after residing in the U.S. for over a decade. However, HT.com has not independently verify the authenticity of the post.

Deputy General Manager role in India

Deep Dive What are the main reasons an Indian family would choose to return to Gujarat after living in the US for 15 years? The family is returning to Gujarat to be closer to aging parents, provide their son with the support of grandparents, and to pursue a promising career opportunity in India's electric vehicle and battery manufacturing sector. How can returning to India affect the career opportunities for Indian professionals who have worked in the US? Returning professionals may face challenges in the Indian job market due to favoritism or preference for local candidates, despite having valuable US experience that could potentially benefit the Indian corporate sector. What considerations do Indian expatriates have when contemplating a move back to India after years in the US? They consider factors such as immigration stability, job market conditions, family support, the quality of life in India, and the impact on young children, alongside professional aspirations and personal relationships.

The man, possessing a master's degree, has dedicated 13 years to his career in advanced manufacturing as well as in the production of electric vehicles and battery cells in the United States. He has recently taken on the role of Deputy General Manager with annual salary of ₹70 lakhs at a prominent battery manufacturing initiative in Ahmedabad.

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For him, this transition presents an opportunity to leverage years of specialized expertise within India's growing electric vehicle ecosystem.

He called the new role as “a massive technical and leadership opportunity” that would enable him to contribute to the development of India’s domestic EV supply chain.

However, professional advancement is merely one aspect of the decision.

Indian couple moving back with 18 months old kid

The couple has a toddler who is 18 months old, and relocating to Ahmedabad will bring them nearer to their parents and extended family. They believe that having grandparents close by will offer both emotional support and practical assistance in raising their child.

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This desire to reconnect with family is increasingly becoming a significant factor for many Indians who have lived abroad for years, especially as parents age and young families start to consider more seriously the environment in which they wish to raise their children.

But coming back after 15 years overseas brings a significant amount of uncertainty.

The Reddit user inquired of others who had undergone a similar transition about their adaptation to workplace culture in India, especially in relation to overseeing large engineering and manufacturing teams. He was also interested in understanding how senior management experiences varied from those in the U.S.

Considering an 18-month-old child, the family is contemplating healthcare, early education, daily routines, and the overall quality of life in an Indian city after years spent in the U.S.

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Additionally, there is a broader question regarding whether returning to India can offer the long-term professional fulfillment that originally inspired the relocation.

The Reddit user specifically requested insights from senior engineers and managers who have returned to India, seeking to understand the trajectory of their careers three to five years post-return.

Reddit post draws mixed reactions

Meanwhile, several people reacted to the post, with some supporting the decision to moved back to India, while other stressing that US would offers more opportunities and better quality of life to his kid.

“Similar situation. One of my friends made the jump and hasn’t regretted it in 4 yrs. I’m considering it seriously as well now,” one person commented.

“If you have already made the decision why ask now? Anyways you will have a much better life with your family. Good bless,” another said.

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However, a third Redditor said, “Your son will have a much better overall quality of life in the US, esp as a US citizen.”