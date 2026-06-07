As several Indians living in the US have been updating about their current situation on social media platforms, a senior financial analyst opened up about his “brutal” experience after being “laid off for 3 months on H-1B.”

Indian man on H-1B visa shares ‘brutal’ experience after being laid off, wife's H4 rejection: ‘Thinking of moving back’(AI-generated image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a Reddit post, the man from India said that he is senior financial analyst with over six years of experience in the finance sectors of semiconductors and hardware, having worked at AMD.

“Got laid off about 3 months ago. Since then I've been grinding through applications in the US and it's been brutal. But honestly the job search isn't even the hardest part right now,” the Redditor wrote. However, HT.com cannot independently identify the authenticity of his claims.

He further revealed that his wife is currently in India, adding that she submitted an application for an H4 (dependent visa) following the extension of his H-1B visa until 2031, but unfortunately, it was denied.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Just like that. We've been long distance for almost 2 years now and this was supposed to be the thing that finally gets us together. It didn't happen. And sitting alone in my apartment and applying to jobs every day while she's on the other side of the world — I won't lie, it's getting to me,” he mentioned, revealing the emotional toll of staying away from his wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just like that. We've been long distance for almost 2 years now and this was supposed to be the thing that finally gets us together. It didn't happen. And sitting alone in my apartment and applying to jobs every day while she's on the other side of the world — I won't lie, it's getting to me,” he mentioned, revealing the emotional toll of staying away from his wife. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump announces major H1B visa, Green Card changes, impacting Indians the most; 'It's time for…' Indian man considers moving back to India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump announces major H1B visa, Green Card changes, impacting Indians the most; 'It's time for…' Indian man considers moving back to India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As the financial analyst has begun to contemplate the possibility of returning to India, he stressed it is not an admission of failure; rather, it is a decision that aligns with his current life circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the financial analyst has begun to contemplate the possibility of returning to India, he stressed it is not an admission of failure; rather, it is a decision that aligns with his current life circumstances. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He, however, told Redditors that he has several questions and he is uncertain about whom to approach for answers.

His seven questions include, “Is US experience actually valued in India or is it just a talking point?”, “Which cities make sense for my profile?” and “Should I be applying from here or wait till I land?”.

H1-B visa post on reddit (Reddit)

A look at financial analyst's qualification

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to him, he possess a valid H1-B visa until 2031, holds a Master's degree in Quantitative Finance with a GPA of 3.79, and an MBA in Finance. He is certified in Oracle Cloud and have experience with SAP. Moreover, he is targeting companies in the semiconductor sector, AI infrastructure, BFSI, or multinational corporations with operations in India.

He further clarified, “I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm looking for people who've actually been through this. What would you do differently? What worked? What didn't?”

“If you've returned from the US to India in the last 2-3 years — especially in finance, analytics, or tech — I'd really love to hear from you. DM me or just drop it in the comments,” the Redditor added.

Netizens react

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, several people reacted to his post and the queries he posted. However, some expressed shock over the fact over his H-1B visa extension till 2031.

“Hey man! out of curiosity, how can H1B be valid until 2031? Even If you get extension this year it would be valid until 2029 max, am i missing something? Is this your first H1b?” one user commented.

“How did you get H1 till 2031? Isn't h1b extended only for 3 years? Anyway thats not the point of your post, best of luck for your journey in India,” another stated.

“Tbh you should be getting expecting between 20-30 LPA with your experience. Pune is the best for BFSI sector. You'll have enough interview calls brother you don't have to worry about getting lowballed in India. The most difficult part in your experience range is clearing interviews because India has beast level competition. After all India is home 🏠,” a third user said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON