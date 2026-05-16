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Indian mango varieties now available at retail chains in Greater Seattle

Indian mango varieties now available at retail chains in Greater Seattle

Updated on: May 16, 2026 07:13 pm IST
PTI |
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Washington, The sweet aroma of the 'Kesar' variety of Indian mangoes is wafting through select stores in Seattle, tickling the taste buds of food connoisseurs.

Indian mango varieties now available at retail chains in Greater Seattle

A year-long initiative by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle paved the way for several varieties of Indian mangoes to be available at retail chains such as 'Costco'.

The story of Indian mangoes in the US dates back to 2006, when then US President George W Bush cleared the way for shipping the fruit to American shores-news welcomed as enthusiastically as the marquee announcement of working toward the India-US civil nuclear deal.

India's Consul General in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, spoke about Indian mangoes on a special segment of "Good Day Seattle" on Fox 13 News and brought a wide variety of the fruit for tasting in the TV studio.

"We believe these are already in some of the local Indian grocery stores. The bigger ones, like Costco outlets in Seattle, Kirkland, Redmond and the Greater Seattle area, are likely to have it by the end of this weekend," Gupta said.

A solution emerged in January 2006, when the Agriculture Department allowed the imports of produce treated with low doses of irradiation.

The first batch of Indian Alfonso mangoes was received with great enthusiasm and presented to the then US Trade Representative Susan Schwab.

A three-kg box of Kesar mangoes is available for USD 50 plus taxes on online stores.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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