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Indian parents back social media ban for under-16s, new UK survey finds

Indian parents back social media ban for under-16s, new UK survey finds

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 09:01 pm IST
PTI |
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London, Parents in India have strongly backed a social media ban for under-16s, logging the second-highest score at 75 per cent after Malaysia in new worldwide research released by the UK-based education charity Varkey Foundation on Tuesday.

Indian parents back social media ban for under-16s, new UK survey finds

The Family First analysis for the foundation follows Australia's recent social media ban for under-16s at a time when other nations are exploring similar measures.

In India, majority of Gen Z respondents also supported such a ban – the highest of all the countries polled.

This is particularly noteworthy given they are the first generation to have grown up with social media from childhood, the research highlighted.

"This research highlights a growing tension many families are experiencing in the digital age," said Sunny Varkey, Founder of Family First and the Varkey Foundation.

"Parents throughout the world are increasingly concerned about the impact social media may be having on their children. Our aim with Family First is not simply to debate bans, but to start a broader conversation about how technology is shaping family relationships and the values young people grow up with," he said.

Support for the ban among young people is also highest in Malaysia and India and China , and lowest in Japan , Argentina, and Sweden .

Among the "digital native" Generation Z, born between 1997 and 2012, the research also showed that support for a social media ban for under-16s was the highest globally in India and much higher than the average of 51 per cent. Ranked second is the UAE , followed by Malaysia , with the lowest in Japan , the UK and Canada .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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