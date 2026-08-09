Indian student accused of killing US girlfriend after she planned to break up; held in Germany

An Indian national accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend in Arizona was arrested in Germany after allegedly fleeing the US on a flight bound for Europe, as details of his troubled history and the victim’s plans to end their relationship emerged.

Arizona murder case: Indian national accused of killing girlfriend held at Germany airport (Representative image/AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 20-year-old, identified as Varun Batchigari, is suspected of first-degree murder in the death of college student Julissa Rubi Salazar, who was found dead inside her apartment near the University of Arizona in Tucson on Thursday local time.

According to the Tucson Police department, cited by the New York Post, officers responded to the apartment around 4 pm after Salazar’s family requested a welfare check. She was found unresponsive and had signs of trauma.

Suspect allegedly fled after killing

Investigators identified Batchigari, Salazar’s boyfriend, as the prime suspect after he allegedly took her phone and credit cards and sent a series of messages to her mother, raising concerns among her family, news outlet KOLD reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police later determined that Batchigari had travelled to Tucson International Airport and boarded a flight to Houston. From there, he took another flight to Berlin, Germany, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police later determined that Batchigari had travelled to Tucson International Airport and boarded a flight to Houston. From there, he took another flight to Berlin, Germany, authorities said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The 20-year-old was reportedly trying to make his way back to India.

An arrest warrant was issued for Batchigari, after which Arizona authorities worked with federal officials to have him detained in Germany, the Tucson Police Department said.

He is expected to be extradited to Arizona, where he will be booked into Pima County Adult Detention on the first-degree murder charge.

‘Girlfriend was planning to break up’

Details emerging from the investigation have also raised questions about Batchigari’s alleged history of violence.

Salazar was reportedly planning to end her relationship with Batchigari after he allegedly sexually assaulted her in the past, KOLD reported.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her roommates also told investigators that they heard loud screaming coming from Salazar’s room for several minutes on August 5, days before she was found dead.

The roommates subsequently texted Salazar to ask whether she was alright. They allegedly received a reply saying she was fine and that she and Batchigari had only been arguing, according to the media report.

One woman interviewed by investigators also alleged that Batchigari sexually assaulted her on Halloween, although she did not report the incident at the time.

Accused had murky past, say reports

Batchigari had been studying business analytics at the University of Arizona before he was expelled following a fight, KOLD reported.

He also had an alleged history of domestic violence and was facing an open criminal case over an assault in which he was accused of knowingly causing injury.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Records reviewed by The Post show that the assault case was filed in Pima County Court on May 26.

Batchigari had also recently lost his job, reportedly leaving him unable to pay his rent and putting his visa status in jeopardy.